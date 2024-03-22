Ondo Amotekun foils bank robbery, nabs seven inter-state criminals, parades 36 others 

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Operatives of Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) have arrested a seven man gang of suspected robbers and kidnappers who came from Sapele, Delta State for the purpose of kidnapping and robbery of a bank in Irele Local Government Area.

Besides, 36 other suspects were paraded at the Amotekun Headquarters in Akure, Ondo State capital.

. According to the Commander of the security outfit in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, six of them were at large, but able to apprehend the mastermind who accommodated the robbers.

He said Amotekun Corps were equally able to get to the root of the target that they intended to kidnap to give the officers the feeling that it is mere robbery, whereas it was dual operation.

However, Adeleye disclosed that the manhunt for the leader who escaped to Delta State is on.

He said: “We are liaising with relevant government and security authorities to assist us in apprehending this runaway gang. The Intel available to us shows that they intend to rob three banks and kidnap the Managing Director of a supermarket.

The Commander said investigations showed that they liaised with a staff of the supermarket who declined to join the group.

Among them, Adeleye said, were those who specialize in vandalism of critical government assets.

He said they actually went with a trailer to load pipes meant for World Bank financed water project and successfully offloaded it “and our operatives followed them and apprehended them where they offloaded at a different location.

“This is in furtherance of the determination that our citizens live peacefully in Ondo State. We appeal to the public to continue to support us with timely and actionable information and we pledge to secure lives and properties in conjunction with other security agencies in Ondo State”, the Commander stressed.

