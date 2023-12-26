Ondo Amotekun deploys 1,500 Officers in LG Areas for crime-free yuletide

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Determined to ensure crime-free environment in Ondo State especially during the current yuletide season, the State Security Network Agency code-named: Amotekun has placed 1,500 men on joint patrol on daily Patrols in the 18 local government areas in conjunction with other security agencies.

Besides, the Agency paraded 12 arrested criminals across the state.

The Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Security Matters and Commander of the State Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye who spoke while parading the suspects at the Command’s Headquarters in Akure at the weekend gave stern warning to the criminals, particularly in the forest.

According to him, there is no hiding place for them, urging them to quit Ondo State.

He said: “From the twelve being paraded today, seven of them were arrested in Owo and out of the arrested seven, four of them were contracted the job of kidnapping and armed robbery in Ondo State by the remaining three.

“We were able to apprehend them with their Riffles, Camouflage they used in deceiving unsuspecting commuters on the road and they have made lots of confessional statements.

“We also have a syndicate that specializes in the robbery of Okada in Akure and Akoko areas.

“Our efforts so far, are to drive home our position of zero-tolerance to all forms of criminalities and crimes in Ondo State”.

He assured the good people of the State, that all security agencies were working in synergy to ensure that this yuletide period is crime free.

Adeleye said; “To the grace of God, the yuletide festivities will be peaceful and I want to assure the good people of Ondo State, that all hands of all security agencies in the state which included; the Army, DSS, the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and Amotekun Corps are on deck to guarantee 24 hours patrol and safety of lives and property of residents and commuters in the state.

He disclosed that Amotekun Corps had embarked on a 24hour, seven days per week of security patrol of all nooks and crannies of the state, stressing that efforts were yielding results.

The Commander said” we were on patrol on Saturday, and to the glory of God, we arrested a team contracted all the way from Edo state to come and destabilize our peaceful state.

“We caught them in the act of the planning with weapons in the hotel where they were to take off at 3:00am yesterday.

“We also have two different groups, that specializes in stealing cars and motorbikes and we were able to dismantle them”.

He urged residents to ensure moderation while celebrating the yuletide and endeavour to “say something, when they see something strange adding that they should feed us with quality information so that we can act swiftly on the tips and their safeties is guaranteed for giving us useful information.

He gave the Command’s distress line number as 08079999989.

