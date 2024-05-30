Ondo abducted travellers regain freedom

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Victims of last Saturday’s abduction along Imesi Ekiti-Irun Akoko road have regained freedom after payment of an undisclosed ransom.

One of the kidnapped travellers, Mrs. Toyin Ogunyemi, arrived her residence in Irun-Akoko Wednesday night and recounted her unpleasant experience while in captivity, stressing that her escapade was through the grace of God after much trauma.

She urged the government to do more in area of security for the sake of the masses.

It would be recalled that these victims were coming from Ado-Ekiti last Saturday and about three kilometers to Irun-Akoko, they were captured and marched into the forest.

Some of the victims escaped while the rest were taken to the forest where they called the families of the victims demanding for N20million ransom on each kidnapped person.

A community leader and former Councillor in Irun-Akoko, Hon. Aiku Salami, urged government to consider the ancient town as a border town that needed army checkpoint or Amotekun post as part efforts to reinforce security.

