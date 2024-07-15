Ondo 2024: Group rallies support for Aiyedatiwa

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ahead of the November 16, 2024 Ondo State governorship election, a group led by the House of Representatives aspirant, for Akure South and North Federal constituency, Hon. Adegoriola Adewale, has declared support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) candidate.

Members of the group from all wards in the federal constituency who gathered at the residence of the House of Reps aspirant, Adegoriola Adewale, in Akure, the state capital, said they had collapsed their structure in support of the gubernatorial ambition of Governor Aiyedatiwa.

The National Assembly Aspirant said: “We have looked at his Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s track record, we have seen indelible marks, we have seen his progressive mindset and achievements in our state, political landscape.

“We have seen the intellectual capacity and believe Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa is the man the Ondo people need for continuity, to achieve more development, good dividends of democracy and progress for the state.

“Outside these qualities, we have also found, looking at the leadership skills of the APC candidate, a vibrant man who is at the same time soft-spoken, eloquent, articulate, experienced and professional.

“On the forthcoming Ondo governorship poll in the state, our group has resolved to go back to our various wards to support the continuity aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa ,for the fact that he is a Progressive politician and as well possesses the character traits of a great leader”.

