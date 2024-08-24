Onasanya; Mr. Integrity adds another year

One keyword that Dr Bisi Stephen Onasanya, the chairman of The Address Homes Limited and the former Group Managing Director of First Bank is generally known for is that you can take his words to the Bank and that is why he is dubbed Mr Integrity by his friends, family, professional colleagues, associates and acquaintances. So when a man known for his reserved nature added another year on Sunday, August 18, 2024, despite his preference for a low-key celebration and no-party affair, his 63rd birthday turned into a lively affair as family, friends, and associates gathered at his Ikoyi residence to honour the quintessential gentleman and mentor to many.

Reputed for his humility and quietude, Onasanya had hoped to mark the occasion without much fanfare. However, as a figure with a towering presence in the finance, banking, and real estate sectors, it was inevitable that those whose lives he had touched would seize the opportunity to celebrate him.

The gathering, though informal, was a testament to the deep respect and admiration he commands. Colleagues from his illustrious banking career, where he served as the GMD of First Bank from 2009 to 2015 impactful and illustrious service, joined forces with business partners, and families to felicitate with a man many regard as a beacon of integrity, selflessness, kindness and professionalism.

The dignitaries that attended the event include Akin Fanimokan, a non-executive Director and former Chief Operating Officer of First Bank; Otunba Yemi Lawal, real estate guru and the Chairman of Seagul Properties; former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and her husband, Niyi Adeosun; and Mr Dayo Adeola, Managing Director, Touchdown travels, Onasanya’s childhood friend.

Others are Mrs Oladunjoye – National Commissioner, National Population Commission; and Steve Ayorinde, a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State. Managing directors and top executives of many banks and financial institutions among other eminent Nigerians from all walks of life were part of the joyful event.

Funke Onasanya, his wife of close to four decades, children and grandchildren, were on the ground to take care of everyone.

Onasanya, who became a Chartered accountant at 22, is widely credited with steering First Bank through challenging economic times and setting it on a path of sustained growth, innovation, and reinvention.

He is deservedly called the father of the Modern First Bank because of the way he guided the institution through evolution.

During his tenure, Onasanya introduced several initiatives that revolutionised the bank’s operations, including the expansion of digital banking services and the strengthening of corporate governance.

His leadership style, characterized by a focus on customer satisfaction and staff welfare, earned him widespread respect within the financial industry and beyond.

At First Bank Nigeria Limited where he held diverse portfolios before he was appointed Group Managing Director, he coordinated the bank’s Century 2 Enterprise Transformation Project, widely acknowledged as one of the most important phases of the bank’s early transformation initiatives in response to an increasingly competitive financial services landscape.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, and an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Taxation, Onasanya has served as a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers’ Sub-Committee on Fiscal & Monetary Policies, and of the Presidential Committee on Reduction of Interest Rates.

It’s therefore unsurprising how he midwived The Address Homes Limited into becoming one of the leading outfits in the real estate sector in Africa within a short period, spearheading projects that are redefining luxury living.

Despite the unexpected turnout, the celebration remained a reflection of Onasanya’s personality—warm, understated, yet filled with genuine affection. Attendees shared stories and memories about not just his professional accomplishments but also his character as a mentor, philanthropist, and family man.

Mr Fanimokan while eulogising Onasanya described him as “my friend, my boss, a mentor and a helper. A thoroughbred professional who served with passion and integrity; I worked closely with him as his subordinate at First Bank and can testify to his professionalism compassion and

his legacy continues to inspire a new generation of bankers and leaders.”

Otunba Lawal added, “I wish Dr Onasanya a more prosperous years ahead. His impactful life has been beneficial to mankind especially because of his philanthropic gestures towards many individuals and institutions.

I pray that God will grant him long life and sound health to continue to render more service to humanity.”

Mr Mike Dada, a lawyer and techpreneur, the Executive Producer of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, was one of the people who celebrated Onasanya.

The celebrator is the Patron of AFRIMA, the premier music award in Africa in partnership with the African Union and Dada, on behalf of the institution, celebrated the economist.

He said, “Happy birthday to an exceptional leader and Patron of Music and Arts for youth development. On this special day, we celebrate his tireless dedication to promoting African music and culture through his AFRIMA Patron role. His passion and commitment to empowering artists and showcasing the continent’s rich talent have made a lasting impact. May this new year bring him joy, fulfilment, and continued success.”