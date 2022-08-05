Omoragbon urges Pastor Enunwaonye to join politics, saying dearth of nurse-politicians bane of nursing

Pastor Peters Osawaru Omoragbon, Executive President/CEO Nurses Across the Borders International and President Diaspora Nurses Association of Nigerian, has called on Pastor (Mrs) Enunwaonye Chimdi Hossanna to run for a political office.

Omoragbon who is Convener, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change HEALTHNGOs, Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association-United Kingdom, and also Fellow Open Society Institute-Budapest made the appeal in his Goodwill message at the Sent-forth ceremony of Pastor Enunwaonye on Monday August 1, 2022 at the HMA Hall, Benin City, Edo State.

He said “The dearth of nurse politicians has been the bane for nursing development in Nigeria, which is why other professionals within the health sector are deciding what nurses should or should not get. So, my dear colleague I will reiterate that call again-consider running for public office. If the entire Edo state nurses/midwives are to replicate the love shown here today towards her campaign, Mrs Enunwaonye would become the beautiful bride of every political party in Edo state. She can make a better Commissioner of Health for Edo State.”

Omoragbon stated that Pastor Enunwaonye has made immense contributions to the growth and development of the Nursing Profession in Nigeria. “Thirty-Five years of meritorious service to nation-building in complete health is the prayer and aspiration of any civil servant. As for Pastor Enunwaonye whom we are celebrating today, she has not only completed her call to duty but also made immense contributions to the growth and development of the Nursing Profession in Nigeria.”

While congratulating her for a no-blemish career, Omoragbon disclosed that Nurses Across the Borders International has offered her the position of National Coordinator for South-South and South-East in order to tap from her wealth of knowledge. “Nurses Across the Borders International is glad to offer Pastor (Mrs) Enunwaonye Chimdi Hossana the position of the National Coordinator-South-South & South-East of the Organization. Now that Nurses Across the Borders International has formally entered a collaboration to promote climate change and public health by building the capacities of healthcare professionals as First Responders to the Climate Change crisis in Nigeria, the organization will benefit from her wealth of experience and intelligence.”

Going down memory lane Omoragbon who is the First Designated Contact Person from Nigeria to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change said “Our contact with Mrs Enunwaonye was at the Kick-Off Campaign of the Year 2020: The Year of the Nurse in Abuja, January 2020 led by the Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association United Kingdom. She was fiery and passionate when making her interventions at the summit. In-fact, she was urged to run for public office in the coming political dispensation, because the nursing profession in Nigeria deserves nothing more than a nurse that would go the legislature and promote the cause of nursing and be a voice to us.

“Another occasion of our robust interaction was at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change-(UNFCCC COP 26), held in Glasgow, last year. Her intelligence was tested and proven and the compassionate nature of her being and a nurse was shown to our younger delegates in the team, as she acted like Mother Theresa to all of us at our hotel. She is very empathetic,” Pastor Peters Omoragbon disclosed.

