Omoragbon, NCP Governorship candidate petitions Justice Liman over  alleged dereliction of duty

The National Conscience Party (NCP) Governorship Candidate in Edo State in 2016 and 2020, Pastor Peters Osawaru Omoragbon, has said he has petitioned Justice M. Liman of the Federal High Court Kano Division (formerly of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division).

The petition, according to Pastor Omoragbon, in a press statement, is over what he called misconduct and dereliction of duty by the Honourable Justice of the Federal High Court.

His press statement media read: “A case of misconduct and dereliction of duty against Honourable Justice M. Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano Division (formerly of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division) dated January 3rd, 2022 by Pastor Peters Omoragbon, Gubernatorial Candidate of the National Conscience Party at the 2020 Edo State Governorship Elections.”

Speaking further, Omoragbon disclosed what transpired “The National Conscience Party instituted an Independent legal dispute against INEC and the AG of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 5, 2020, through Originating Summons with an Affidavit of Urgency. This case was not heard until October 13, 2020, where all the parties adopted their written submissions and judgment reserved till December 18, 2020. Even though the bureaucratic bottlenecks constituted a stumbling block to my aspiration as Governor in the Edo State Elections, I was very hopeful that no matter the undue delay, justice would eventually be served.

“It must be recalled that prior to the Edo State Governorship elections in 2020, INEC had ignominiously deregistered some political parties including the NCP. This led to a series of legal disputes against the INEC and judgement awarded against INEC, some of which are pending rulings at the Supreme Court.”

“Ladies and gentlemen of the Press, as at today January 3rd, 2022, the ruling that was to be given on December 18, 2020, is yet to be delivered by Justice M. Liman”, Omoragbon lamented.

Omoragbon, who alleged that Justice Liman’s action was a deliberate act of dereliction of duty, stated: “I am constrained by circumstances beyond my control to call this Press Conference over the deliberate act of dereliction of duty by Honourable Justice M. Liman over the legal dispute instituted by our Party, the National Conscience Party against INEC and the Attorney General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He said it was in the light of the obvious challenge that he directed his legal team to petition the Honourable Justice. “It was in the light of this abuse of office that I directed my Legal Team led by Barrister Marcus Eyarhono to formally petition Justice M. Liman to the National Judicial Council for his dereliction of duty”, he added.

Omoragbon said Nigeria was becoming a laughingstock due to what he called lack of transparency, stating: “Every day, Nigeria is made a laughingstock by other nations of the world by our lack of transparency and corruption in high places. Whose interest is being served by the inaction of Justice M. Liman if not that of INEC and by extension the Attorney- General of the Federation? When will the Nigerian judiciary be separated from the executive branch?”.

Displaying the certified copies of the petition, he urged the media to hold every branch of government accountable from the Executive, the legislature to the Judiciary.

For a better society