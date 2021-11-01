Omodewu, ex-commissioner emerges Oyo APC Chairman

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

After a rigorous selection process, a former Commissioner for Land in Oyo State, Isaac Omodewu, has emerged as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The selection of the Otu-born former commissioner was affirmed alongside his Deputy, Alhaji Olaide Moshood Abass, at the congress held at Liberty Stadium in Ibadan.

Omodewu emerged after delegates reached a consensus and affirmed his candidacy.

The congress was postponed twice over allegations by some groups in the party that delegate lists have been doctored.

The two-term Commissioner appealed to APC members to put their grievances aside and unite to move the party to greater heights.

He urged members of the party to allow peace reign and focus on how to win elections in the State come 2023.

He thanked the leaders of the party for their support, promising to do his best to reconcile aggrieved members and reposition the party.

Although both the SENACO and Unity group did not participate in the selection, the process was supervised by the APC Congress Committee led by the secretary.

Other newly-elected members included Hon. Mojeed Olaoya, Oyo Federal Senatorial Chairman, Mr. Joshua Oyebamiji Atiku.

The State Secretary is Prince Tajudeen Lannipe; the state Woman Leader, Alhaja Sijuade Adigun; and the State Legal Adviser, Abdul Salam Muhammed Deji.

