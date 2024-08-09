Ominous signs in the polity: MURIC calls for prayers

An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has requested for prayers in Nigerian mosques and churches over what it referred to as ominous signs in the polity.

The request for prayers was made by the group’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a statement issued on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The full statement reads: “Nigeria is going through tough times. Strange things are also happening. Apart from the general hardship occasioned by the global economic meltdown, the ongoing hunger protest has thrown up unpleasant developments. These sad incidents included the introduction of violence, looting and burning into a protest ostensibly designed to be peaceful, protesters calling on the army to take over government and raising the Russian flag.

“Many Nigerians, including the protest leaders, were shocked to their marrows when some protesters began calling on the Nigerian Army to take over government. While this did not go down well with some of the leaders who are committed activists and democrats, it vindicated those who opposed the protest ab initio.

“Burning the Nigerian flag and raising the Russian flag were tragic reminders of the military coup in Niger a few months ago. France was expelled from Chad and Niger and the doors were flung open for Russia. Is someone trying to replicate this in Nigeria?

“Even the protest organisers did not anticipate such an ugly and sad development (https://dailypost.ng/2024/08/05/protest-displaying-russian-flag-calling-for-military-coup-treason-adeyanju/). It was a dangerous signal and it served as a warning to Western countries that are likely to be in support of the protesters in the name of democracy and free speech. It reminded keen observers that the communists are waiting at the ringside.

“These are ominous signs in the Nigerian political horizon. These two ugly developments, namely, the invitation extended to the military by protesters and the raising of Russian flags at protest grounds taught organisers of the nationwide protest one or two lessons.

“In particular, both incidents reminded the protest organizers that it is always better to consider the views of the other side because even if we know the beginning, no one knows the end of protests. Neither do we know all the underlying dynamics and the intention of other stakeholders, particularly those who may have sinister motives.

“These ominous signs call for prayers. Satanic propensities have enveloped the youth all over the world and we need divine intervention to soften their hearts. They are in too much of haste. Materialism, particularly sudden wealth with little or no sweat is their dream. Their ambitions are often luciferous. They have just recently added quest for political power to their list of frivolities with the slogan ‘Not Too Young To Rule’.

“The ruling class also needs prayers. Let us pray for divine protection and Solomonic wisdom for the presidency. Let us ask Allah to plant the love of the masses in the hearts of our state governors, lawmakers and chairmen of local governments. Even the citizens need prayers to turn them into useful elements, not destroyers, for the country.

“Although we are in urgent need of change of mindset to put an end to the proliferation of bad citizenship #EndBadCitizens, adding it to our prayer points will not be a bad idea. Creating this scenario through our prayers can change this country.

“MURIC, therefore, appeals to all Imams in the country to use these prayer points tomorrow, Friday, 9th August, 2024 while Christian clerics use them this coming Sunday, August 11, 2024. Our nation is in turmoil. We must turn to the Supreme Creator for peace and stability to return to our land.”

#PrayForPeace

#PrayForNigeria

#EndBadCitizens

