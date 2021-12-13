Omicron: Ogun government begins injection of booster dose

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has begun administering of booster doses to residents that have received the first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccination injections to prevent them from the new Omicron variants.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker raised alarm that the state has started recording new cases of Coronavirus, lamenting that the state has not been able to vaccinate more than 13 percent of its target.

Coker while speaking with newsmen at her office in Abeokuta said only 278, 616 residents out of the 2million targeted have been vaccinated across the 20 LGs in the state.

She explained that not less than 59, 841 residents in the state have successfully received their first and second doses.

The health commissioner however, said the booster dose is targeted at those who have gotten their two doses about six months ago.

She noted that Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or Moderna vaccines (mRNA vaccines) are to be used as booster doses regardless of the type of vaccine an individual took as first and second doses.

She added, “COVID-19 virus is undergoing constant mutation, the latest being the Omicron variant. Hence, the need to get booster doses of the Covid 19 vaccines.

“Consequently, the Presidential Steering Committee in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in line with experts’ recommendations has approved the administration of Booster Doses for persons that have completed two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or Moderna vaccines (mRNA vaccines) are to be used as booster dose regardless of the type of vaccine an individual took as 1st and 2nd doses.

“I seize this opportunity to call on ALL eligible residents to make themselves available with evidence of vaccination for the first and second doses at the nearest health center to receive this booster dose.

“I also want to implore those who are yet to be vaccinated to support the government’s drive in ensuring our wellbeing by visiting vaccination sites closest to them, especially as we are due an influx of people from Diaspora and other states to spend time during the Christmas and New year celebrations.

“Vaccines are available and remain free in all public and designated private health facilities in Ogun State. In conclusion, Ogun State Government will commence the administration of Covid 19 booster doses from Monday the 13th December 2021.”

