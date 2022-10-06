Oluwo calls for adoption of monarchy system of govt at national level

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

An Osun State monarch, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on Nigerians to adopt the monarchy system of government at the national level.

According to him, monarchy, which is the traditional system, is the Africans’ way and not the imported democracy.

Oba Akanbi spoke during the courtesy visit of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun Alli on Tuesday in his palace.

He said, “Even the father of democracy, the British is practicing monarchy system. Nigeria is going to come back to the traditional system. What I am preparing is for kings to be held accountable and good to their citizens. This democracy is what we call a demonstration of craziness.

“Africans are not used to these white men’s way; we are used to our own traditional system of government. If a king cannot serve, such a king should be removed. Kingship is for the service of the people, it is not for taking people’s land and properties. This is the new era of kingship, we are preparing kings for the future. The future of black men will be ruled in a traditional way.

“We will start by asking the people what they want, whether a presidential system or a monarchy system. They will go for the traditional system and we will be happy about that. This is achievable if we treat you right. If I don’t steal your money, will you go for those that will steal your money? No, but many Africans are used to those that will suffer them because we are used to suffering. It is time for you to have a rethink. Africans should not go with oppressors but people who will serve them.”

Oluwo urged kings to tread the path of righteousness for them to be trusted with power by the people to remove corrupt politicians from the affairs of the country.

Expressing his joy over Olubadan’s visit, Oluwo said Iwo and Ibadan towns are close hence their relationship must be firm.

He appreciated the governors of Oyo and Osun States who are set to commence the reconstruction of the Iwo-Osogbo-Ibadan road by next week which will ease inter-city movement and trade.

“I adopt Olubadan as my twin. I love you so much. As the Lord is protecting me, he will protect you too. Ibadan and Iwo will not be destroyed,” the monarch said.

In his remarks, Olubadan described Oluwo as a good brother and brilliant king.

Oba Balogun Alli prayed that Iwo land will continually progress in all ramifications during the reign of Oba Akanbi.

Earlier, in his welcome address, President of Iwo Traditional Council, Prof. Lai Olurode, described Olubadan’s visit as historic which will remain fresh in the minds of the people.

“Your visit is incomparable to any other monarch’s visit. Receiving the monarch of such a large city is symbolic. We appreciate you, Kabiyesi. Ibadan will continually grow,” he prayed.

