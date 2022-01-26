Champion Newspapers Limited
Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe @ 60 Audacity of Resilience Book Presentation held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ...Wife of  the Vice-Chancellor  University of   Lagos Mrs. Oluwaseun Ogundipe,  Vice-Chancellor   Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe,  Lagos State Governor. Mr  Babajide Sanwo-Olu ; Book Presenter Engr Remi Oseni; Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council UNILAG Senator Dr Lanre Tejuoso; Akarigbo of Remo H.R.H Oba Babatunde Ajayi ; during  the Public Presentation of the book Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe @ 60  Audacity of Resilience held at UNILAG on 25/1/2022. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
0 6

From 2nd Left Book Reviewer MD/Editor-in Chief The Guardian Newspapers Mr. Martins Oloja; Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Lagos State Governor. Mr  Babajide Sanwo-Olu ;  Book Presenter Engr Remi Oseni; during the Unveiling of a book Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe @ 60  Audacity of Resilience.

L-r… Book Reviewer MD/Editor-in Chief The Guardian Newspapers Mr. Martins Oloja; with  Former Vice –Chancellor Obafemi Awolowo University. Prof Wale Omole.

L-r… Mrs. Funmilayo Akinwande;  Mrs. Ngozi Chukwu, Mrs. Kemi Oke and Mrs. Oluwaseun Ogundipe.

L-r…Director quality Assurance and SERVICOM Unit UNILAG .Prof Grace Otinwa; Director of Academic Planning  UNILAG .Prof Mopelola Olusakin  and Deputy vice Chancellor  (Management Service)  UNILAG ,Prof  Obinna  Chukwu.

L-r… Lagos East APC Leader Senator Anthony Adefuye ;Lagos State Commissioner for Environment Mr Tunji Bello  and Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe.

Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, addressing the audience .

Cross Section Of the Guest , During  the Public Presentation of the book Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe @ 60  Audacity of Resilience held at UNILAG on 25/1/2022… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

