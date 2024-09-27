Oluremi Tinubu condoles with Akaw Ibom’s Governor over wife’s death

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has condoled with Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno over the death of his wife, Mrs. Patience Umo-Eno.

This was contained in a condolence statement signed by Senator Tinubu, noting her kindness, humility, and dedication will continue to inspire those whose lives she touched.

The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, the children, family and the good people of Akwa Ibom on the passing of the First Lady and Renewed Hope Initiative State Coordinator, Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo-Eno.

“Her Excellency was a God-fearing remarkable woman, full of grace and compassion, who was committed to her family, the people of Akwa Ibom State and our dear nation. Her kindness, humility, and dedication to her people will continue to inspire those whose lives she touched. Her demise is indeed a painful one.

“My thoughts and prayers are with His Excellency, children, family, and the entire people of Akwa Ibom State at this difficult time.

“I pray Almighty God grants you strength and comfort to bear this irreplaceable loss and may her gentle soul rest peacefully in the bosom of our Lord.”

