Oluremi Tinubu advocates for early Childhood Education as key to Nat’l Development

Bujumbura, Burundi — The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has emphasized the critical role of early childhood education in shaping the future of individuals and nations. Speaking at the Fifth Edition of the Forum of Women Leaders in Bujumbura, Senator Tinubu underscored the importance of investing in early education as a pathway to building human capital and ensuring long-term national prosperity.

With the theme “Investing in Early Childhood to Build Human Capital Throughout Life,” the forum brought together First Ladies and leaders from various nations to discuss strategies for fostering child development. Senator Tinubu highlighted that the formative years, particularly from birth to age eight, are crucial for cognitive, physical, and emotional growth. These early years, she said, lay the foundation for future success, influencing educational outcomes as well as long-term social and economic well-being.

“Research has consistently shown that early childhood development is not only vital for individual growth but also for national development,” Senator Tinubu stated. “As First Ladies, we hold a unique position of influence, and with that comes the responsibility to shape policies that will impact generations. I believe that early childhood development should be a priority on our agenda due to its transformative potential.”

She further called for increased support to complement government efforts in implementing early childhood education policies, stressing that this would have a lasting impact on society.

Burundi’s President, Évariste Ndayishimiye, who opened the forum, also emphasized the pivotal role of families in ensuring positive child outcomes. He urged both parents to take their responsibilities seriously, noting that cultural values and strong family relationships are key to raising well-rounded children.

Other speakers, including the First Ladies of Slovenia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, The Gambia, and Turkey, along with representatives from the United Nations and UNICEF, advocated for initiatives such as school feeding programs to encourage early school attendance, particularly in Africa. They also stressed the importance of promoting peace in the region to facilitate access to education.

The Forum of Women Leaders, held in Bujumbura, is an annual event aimed at fostering dialogue on critical issues affecting women and children globally.

