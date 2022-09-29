Oluponna stool: No problems with selection of new Monarch -Forum

.As 13kingmakers unanimously voted Prince Mosobolaje

Oluponna Youths Development Forum in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State has cautioned a Civil Society Organization, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI) not to disrupt peaceful coexistence of the community on false claims of impending crisis in the community regarding Oluponna Stool.

The Forum also asked the state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to disregard the vituperations for it lacks merit and cautioned the Civil Society that was planning to cause crisis in the community.

Speaking on the position of the community on Oluponna stool, the coordinator for the development Forum, Oyebisi Yusuf, said there was never a time the community witnessed any crisis.

He, therefore, urged the Civil Society Organization not to cause mayhem in the community as the issue of Oluponna Stool has been treated and settled.

It would be recalled that the Civil Society Organization, ADAPHAI, has called for restraining in the process of the enthronement of a new king in Oluponna, in the Ayedire Local government area of Osun State, following the demise of the former Olupo of Oluponna, Oba Emmanuel Onaolapo Oyebanji, Fadare II, on January 3, 2022.

The group warned that the clandestine and lopsided path followed by some kingmakers in the town, in the process of selecting a new king through the back door would backfire and disrupt the peace of the sleepy town and Osun State at large.

Yusuf decried the alleged clandestine attempt by the leader of the group, Sulaimon Suberu and his sponsor(s) to paint the effort aimed at making a round peg in a round hole in bad light.

He posited that the process that led to the choice of Prince Oyekanmi Mosobolaje as the new Olupo-elect following the death of Oba Oyebamiji was done on merit without any inducement in whatever forms

“There are two ruling houses in Oluponna in accordance with the Declaration made pursuant to Section 2 of the Chief Laws caps 25 of the Customary Law Regulating the Oluponna Chieftaincy namely; Momiloye/Ayelabowo and Aregbesola and with the death of Oba Oyeleso Oyebamiji, who came from Aregbesola, it is the turn of Momiloye/Ayelabowo that produced the new Olupo-elect”, he said.

He made it clear that Prince AbdulRafiu Oyekanmi Mosobolaje, the new Olupo-elect was unanimously voted by the 13 kingmakers with no one rejecting him.

He said the results as voted by the kingmakers have Prince Mosobalaje with 13 votes, Prince Oludele Oyediran recorded zero while Prince Ayodele Oyewumi Oyedokun also recorded zero.

The leader of the Forum, therefore, urged Suberu not to try to insult the community’s sensibilities by accusing them of a lopsided process of selection without recourse to fairness, justice and equity out of pecuniary reasons.

He then stated that there has never been any tension, problem, rejection, protest or outcry since he was announced by the kingmakers, “rather, everyone is happy about his emergence as it heralds prosperity and development”.

He made it clear that the Civil Society and its national coordinator, Sulaimon Suberu, were not well informed on the happenings in Oluponna.

Yusuf, therefore, contended that the youths of Oluponna, artisans, and those in Diaspora were happy with the choice of Prince AbdulRafiu Mosobolaje as the new Olupo-elect.

For a better society