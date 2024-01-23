Oluebube A Chukwu Foundation puts smiles on less privileged faces to mark maiden outreach.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

As part of efforts to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged and the indigent people in the society,the Oluebube A Chukwu Foundation has provided Free Medicals to over 313 sick patients ,reeled out Family Support Packs to forty (40)families,Business Grants to (16) sixteen recipients and educational grants to 14 bright pupils/ students to support the underserved across Umunneochi Local Government Area, Abia State and called on friends and associates to partner and support the Foundation through donations.

Speaking at the event held at Nkwoagu Umunneochi LGA Headquarters,the Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Dr Oluebube A Chukwu stated that the foundation was announced to the world on the 25th of August,2023 and it was a dream spawned several years ago as a child in his mind after having watched closely the godly lifestyle of his parents Professor Amarauche and Mrs Chinomso Chukwu.

He pointed out that the Foundation primarily focused on providing support to those who require it,with the aim of drawing those in need of her services to a better level than they previously were.

Chukwu, said that the Foundation is primed to focus on philanthropy and family support; offering general health services to the underserved,those in need of medical attention, especially those that may not be able to pay their way through for require health checks and medical attention, providing scholarship to bright but indigent pupils and students, uplifting agricultural development through promoting modern trends for better yield,grants to small scale businesses, especially women-owed businesses, leadership development and mentorship in areas where they serve.

According to him ,the maiden outreach experience was predicated on four key components, scholarships, Small Business Grants, Family Support Packs and a Medical Mission,adding that the Foundation Inaugural scholarship Programme was targetted at brilliant but indigent pupils and students in primary and junior secondary level of education.

He disclosed that the scholarship Programme was an annual basis and was subject to review based on the recipients saying the Foundation intent is to continually provide support as well as boost the earning capacity of the recipients.