Olubadan, others celebrate new Silk, Laolu Owolabi 

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin has congratulated his nephew, Prince Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi on his elevation to the status of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in Abuja yesterday. Prince Owolabi was among 87 lawyers admitted to the exclusive circle of legal practitioners at a ceremony presided over by the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The Olubadan who was represented by Chief Aderenle Salami Oyetunde, Ajia Balogun of Ibadanland, said the title of SAN was a testament to the contributions of Prince Owolabi to the legal profession in Nigeria. “We’re proud of your unwavering commitment to justice and wish you continued grace and guidance as you use the new platform to shine a light on the enforcement of the rights of Nigerians,” Oba Olakulehin added.

In seperate remarks, the Ajia Balogun of Ibadanland told the recipient: “As you embark on this new chapter in your career, we look forward to your continued impact in the pursuit of justice and equality. Your leadership and mentorship will guide the next generation of legal practitioners, ensuring that fairness and justice remain at the forefront of our legal system.”

In another congratulatory message, his classmates in the 1993 set of Command Secondary School, Ibadan acknowledged the hardwork of the new SAN that led to the elevation. They remarked: “Your contributions to landmark cases have not only advanced legal precedents but also played a crucial role in shaping the legal landscape of our nation.”

Prince Owolabi studied law at the University of Ilorin and has been in private practice.