Olu Jacob’s family debunks Nollywood actor’s death

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The family of Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs on Sunday debunked the raging rumours that emanated from social media about his purported death.

The first son of the acting legend, Soji said his ooctogenarian father is not dead as trumpeted online.

Soji shared a video wherein the iconic thespian was seen calmly seated while he had his beards shaved, reports Channels Television

During the activity, the older and frail-looking Jacobs was heard having a terse dialogue with his barber and those around him.

The “death” of Jacobs, 81, has been rumoured a number of times since November 2021 when his actress wife, Joke Silva, opened up on the health struggles of her husband. But the family has debunked such incidents at several times, posting videos and photos of their patriarch to discredit rumour-mongers.

Back in 2021, Silva, the 62-year-old respected actress and longtime wife of Jacobs, revealed that her husband has been battling with Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) for a couple of years, hence, his absence from movie screens.

“He is dealing with issues and it has been going on for a couple of years. It is known as dementia with Lewy Body. It is a degenerative disease that affects the brain and it is almost like a Parkinson’s type of disease, it affects the brain so you don’t see the shaking. It affects the person,” she had said in a Channels Television interview.

“It’s been hard on him because he doesn’t understand what is going on and also on family members as well. We have gone through it over the past couple of years and we thank God.

“We have gone through some times and situations recently that I wish I had the old you here so I don’t battle these times on my own but we are grateful for the moment of clarity. I miss the times we worked together,” she added.

Also, the younger Jacobs, according to a report by QEDNG, made this clarification on Sunday as the fake news of his father’s death was trending on social media.

According to Soji, “The family is tired of this rumour that keeps recurring every year.”