Olomu distances self from audio against APC campaign in Omu-Aran

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

The traditional ruler of Omu-Aran in kwara State and Ologbomona of Igbomina land, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, has dissociated his council and the town from a voice message in circulation asking the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to come to the community to canvas for votes.

The Traditional ruler in a statement on Tuesday in Omu-Aran made available by the spokesman of Omu-Aran Development Association, Olayinka Owolewa, said he has not restricted any political party from coming to campaign in the ancient city.

The statement asked members of the public to disregard the voice message, saying the unknown bearer is an enemy of peace attempting to disrupt the existing peaceful coexistence in the community.

Oba Adeoti said he has directed members of the Olomu-in-council and the Omu Aran Development Association (ODA) to investigate the matter and unravel the person behind the unfortunate audio, with a view to punishing the unscrupulous element in line with the law.

“I am a father to all and all political parties are welcome to campaign in Omu-Aran when the ban is lifted”, Oba Adeoti said.

He said through such inglorious act, the unscrupulous element behind the audio is attempting to cast aspersions on the integrity of his council and community.

The Olomu of Omu-Aran said he is happy with the giant strides of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq since assuming office, saying Omu-Aran has felt his good governance.

The traditional ruler affirmed that Governor AbdulRazaq administration has seen to more roads being tarred in the community, refurbished the Omu-Aran High Court, completely rebuilt the primary school in Agamo and also fenced it.

The statement also quoted the ODA President, Maj Gen Olayemi Lasisi Abidoye, as admonishing members of the community to desist from anything capable of truncating the existing love in the town.

He said the ODA was in full support of Governor AbdulRasaq administration because he has always been listening to their demands leading to plans to repair the Omu-Aran water works.

The retired military personnel urged members of the community to always ensure they channel their complaints to the appropriate quarters rather than resulting to personal attacks.

Maj Gen Abidoye asked members of the public to disregard all the message in the audio and reminded them that it is only the Olomu of Omu-Aran, the Olomu-in-Council and the ODA that have such authority to speak on behalf of the community.

