Olojo festival: Africans must unite to solve current challenges– South African monarch 

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

As the people of Ile-Ife in Osun State and the entire Yoruba race celebrate the annual Olojo festival on Saturday, a South African monarch, Raba Gaye Konjwa of Ndebele Nation has warned against disunity in Africa.

The monarch urged Africans in diaspora to return to their various countries for the rebuilding of the continent.

He said, “Wherever you are as Africans, let’s come back to our homes. You don’t need to run away from your home. Our own problem is our problem that we need to solve. Nobody else we solve our problems unless African brothers and sisters.

“Africans are so divided and we were wondering what was the problem about us as South Africans and why Africans do not unite. It is time for everybody to work together.

“We have the organisation called Sovereign Congress of Africa. The organisation created so that we can unite the whole of Africa. Remember, together we stand, divided we fall as Africans, so we need to unite and protect our indigenous, protect our culture because we are rich in culture, in everywhere else. Stop this thing of fighting your brother, we are one.

“We need to stand and love one another, protect one another and stop these things of xenophobic. South Africa is also your home, Nigeria is also my home, Uganda is also my home, Congo is also my home. Africans brothers and sisters, wherever you are, it is our time now as Africans.”

The South African monarch further enjoined the African youths to respect their elders and stop changing their cultural names especially surnames to European names.

Also, at the event, the Commissioner for Political Affairs and intergovernmental relations in Osun, Dr Biyi Odunlade described the Olojo festival as a way of showcasing and promoting the Yoruba culture.

He called for unity in the Yoruba race saying, “we must all come together and showcase the different aspects of the Yoruba culture or the black culture, starting from dancing, exhibition of various robes and other items of culture. We must promote our culture, civilisation and the interest of our people all over the world.”

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the host of the festival received visitors across nations at his palace amidst various displays of the indigenous Yoruba heritage.