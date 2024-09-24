Olojo Festival 2024: Ooni enters 7 days seclusion……..To pray for Nigeria……Calls for patience with Tinubu  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

In preparation for this year’s Olojo festival, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has entered into the seven-day spiritual seclusion, where he is expected to commune with ancestors.

The Ooni of Ife will on Saturday, September28 mark his 9th edition of the Olojo festival, when he will be appearing to the public with the sacred Crown of Oduduwa known as ‘Ade Are’ worn once a year to commemorate the first day of the mankind.

The Monarch in a statement by his Director, Media & Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, noted that he would utilize the seclusion to interact with his ancestors and pray Nigerians.

He then called on Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu’s administration while fixing national economy.

He said: “This time around, I want to pray and seek for the face of our Creator to intervene on the current economic situation.

“Things are very tough and people are feeling the hardship, I want to pray for all and sundry and specially urge the youths to exercise patience so that we will not use our hands to destroy our country.

“I know that people are passing through difficult periods in which they are not finding life easy and truly this is a challenging period.

“But I know that after this festival, normalcy will return to the country as the problems we are facing will soon come to an end”.

