Olofinjana: Why I Rejected NFF’s Technical Director Role

Former Super Eagles midfielder Seyi Olofinjana has revealed the reason behind his decision to reject technical director role offered him by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Olofinjana was approached by the NFF last year to fill the position but he declined.

Austine Eguavoen, a former defender later got the job, while Olofinjana now works as technical director of Grasshopper Club Zurich.

“It was difficult, but at the same time, easy,” Olofinjana told BBC Sport Africa.

“I think the federation made it a little bit easier for me to make that judgement call. There were certain questions I asked of the federation that they weren’t able to answer.

“What needs doing? Where do they think we are as a nation? Where do we need to get to? How quickly do we need to get to those places?

“I didn’t get answers to those questions and that is the day-to-day job for me. If there’s no clarity, there’s no going forward.

“Do I regret saying no? Absolutely not. Is there a part of me that thinks it could be a good opportunity for me to go and put myself in the history books and try to help my people? Absolutely! I’m still looking for that opportunity

“I’ll continue to knock on the door. Any day. I don’t know the day. I’m Nigerian. I can’t change that.”