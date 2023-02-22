OLIVER ALAWUBA: A befitting laurel to a quintessential banker at IMSU

THOMAS IMONIKHE

Chief Oliver Chukwudum Alawuba, Group Managing Director/CEO of United Bank for Africa Plc, is not a politician but his exemplary conduct portrays him as an admirer of the late Dwight David Eisenhower, an American military officer and statesman who served as the 34th President of the United States whose famous quote: “that the supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity, and without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office” remains valid.

So, for the quintessential banker, integrity and trust are watchwords he has held very dearly in almost three decades of financial services experience that cuts across the entire facet of the banking industry, whose frontiers he continues to extend even after he attained the pinnacle of career as head of one of the leading financial institutions in Nigeria and Africa.

Therefore, it wasn’t a surprise that recently the GMD added yet another major laurel to his crowded cap of honours when the Imo State University (IMSU) Owerri, conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Banking and Finance on him for remarkable contributions to the growth of a profession so dear to his heart and what stakeholders have described as a “well deserved recognition for the banker of international repute”.

A devout Catholic and silent philanthropist, the award recipient, according to the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor U.U. Chukwumaeze got the rare recognition for strongly redefining Public Sector Banking in Nigeria and across Africa.

The honour is in recognition of Alawuba’s numerous contributions to the financial sector in Nigeria and Africa and as one of the major drivers who played a pivotal role “to taking modern banking to all state capitals and major cities in Nigeria where hitherto most banks primarily concentrated on the major commercial centres of the country,” he declared at the school’s 8th Convocation Ceremony, witnessed by notable Nigerians including the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, his predecessor in office, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the University’s Pro-Chancellor, Chief Sir, Ernest Nwapa; Vice Chancellors from other universities in Nigeria, captains of industries and a host of stakeholders.

Rated as perhaps the most colorful in the annals of IMSU’s graduation ceremonies, the event also witnessed the conferment of the honorary Doctorate Degree on several giants including the former Governor of Anambra State, Dame (Dr) Virgy Ngozi Etiaba; Chief Chika Emenike, CEO of Tummy Tummy Noodles, Chitec Motors Limited, and Kotec Group of Companies; and Engr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB.

Accepting the recognition, Africa’s Global Bank CEO expressed deep appreciation to the leadership of the University for the honour extended to him, just as he attributed his success to God and hard work, further encouraging the students to stay focused and diligent whilst congratulating other fellow awardees.

“I am grateful to the management of IMSU for the honour and recognition, and I want to thank the amiable governor, the VC and other top executives of this great institution for the honour that you have shown me today. I promise that I will continue to do my best to make this school and indeed the indigenes of this great state proud. I also seize this opportunity to advise the young ones to be focused and put their best in their studies, so that one day they will also be recognised globally”, he counseled.

It is on record that the seasoned banker with passion for figures had early in his academic pursuit displayed rare intelligence and excellence when despite all odds, he bagged a B.Sc. degree in Food Technology in 1988 at Abia State University, Uturu and emerged the best graduating student at the time before proceeding to earn an M.Sc. degree also in Food Technology in 1991 at the nation’s premier University of Ibadan and thereafter an MBA in Banking and Finance at the Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State.

His thirst for education also took him outside the shores of the country and is an alumnus of the AMP and SEP programmes of the prestigious INSEAD Business School, France and the London Business School respectively as well as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

According to a citation on him, the UBA CEO was part of the “team that redefined Public Sector Banking in Nigeria, and a major driver of the move to take modern banking to all state capitals and major cities in Nigeria where hitherto most banks primarily concentrated on the major commercial centres of the country. In the South East, Owerri, Orlu, Enugu, Abakaliki, Awka, Nsukka, Afikpo, Ihiala, Umuahia, Agbani and many others were beneficiaries of that initiative”.

In acquiring a broad range of strategic and well-grounded experience in Corporate and Institutional Banking, Consumer Banking, Public Sector, Retail and Commercial Banking, Project Management, Corporate Governance, and overall bank management, Alawuba from 1989 to 1993, worked as a Graduate Assistant Lecturer at Abia State University, Uturu before joining Diamond Bank (now Access Bank Plc) in October 1993. Also he worked at Standard Trust Bank (now United Bank for Africa Plc) in 1997; First Atlantic Bank Plc (now First City Monument Bank Plc) in 2002; and later joined Fin Bank Plc (also now First City Monument Bank Plc) in 2006.

But he rose to the height of the banking industry after his first appointment as the Managing Director/CEO Designate, UBA Cote D’Ivoire, Abidjan. Before his latest elevation, he was at various times country CEO and Regional CEO of UBA’s Rest of Africa operations while his coming on board as GMD/CEO of UBA Group in August last year came with the onerous responsibility of covering the entire Group’s strategic operation and activities in Nigeria and across its 20 subsidiaries in Africa and globally in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, and the United Arab Emirates.

Some of his indelible strides include, championing the digital banking revolution across Africa, using UBA’s best in class suite of digital banking solutions as well as introducing “digital banking into Agriculture value chain in selected UBA African subsidiaries, among them market-defining electronic wallet for farmers and digital solution for the fertilizer procurement and distribution system”.

Similarly, he is credited to have introduced the Agency Banking model that drove financial inclusion in UBA’s Rest-of-African presence countries and significantly supported the move to bring the hitherto unbanked into the financial system, “all through motivated by the bank’s conviction that only Africans can drive the much-needed renaissance of the continent”.

Alawuba, who also holds one of the famous quote of late Raggae maestro Bob Marley that, “The greatness of a man is not how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively” very dear to his heart has impacted many less privileged members of society positively. For instance he is Co-Founder of the charitable organization, Eberechi Foundation reputed to have supported and empowered diverse groups of peoples, especially in his community Amaifeke in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State with students, widows, orphans, the elderly and other challenged categories of people founding great succour through the Foundation.

Specifically, his love for education and generosity to humanity no doubt motivated him to support over 200 students with scholarships for university education since the Foundation’s inception in 2005 and also paid WAEC registration fees for indigent students for various examination cycles with over 1500 beneficiaries so far. He is a pillar of the Catholic Church and a Knight of St. Mulumba.

Apparently, due to these humanitarian activities among others, His Royal Majesty, the Eze Udo II of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom and Eze of Ndi Imo together with the entire people of the community rolled out the red carpet to honour him with a chieftaincy title of Kpakpando (Star) Amaifeke. Besides, he is a worthy recipient of several awards from reputable humanitarian organizations, including Rotary Club and several Youth and Church bodies and sports clubs. He is married to Associate Professor Mrs Nkeiruka Oly-Alawuba and they are blessed with lovely children.

And as a stakeholder in the banking sector pointed out recently, the grass to grace life journey experience of the GMD of Africa’s Global Bank should serve as an inspiration and unforgettable lesson to the younger generation of Nigerians especially those who look up to him as role model that there is no short cut to success which comes only by dint of hard work, diligence, honesty and the right focus on set goals. Truly, the heights reached by great men, it is said, were not attained by a sudden flight.