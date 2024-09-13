Olive mountain of prayer, Praise Ministry int’l Women’s Conference held in Lagos

L-r…Former Women President Women Ministry Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry, Mrs. Patricia Igbelina; General Overseer of the church Dr. Prophet Collins Timothy; his wife National Coordinator of Women Ministry of the church, Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary Timothy; Women President, Mrs. Ifeoma Sylvia Duribe and former President, Mrs Caroline Kamaku.

General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry International, Dr. Prophet Collins Timothy;his wife National Coordinator of Women Ministry of the church, Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary Timothy. (both middle) with other members of the church.

L-r… Church Secretary, Mrs. Juliet Harrison; former Women President Women Ministry Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry, Mrs. Patricia Igbelina; General Overseer, of the church, Dr. Prophet Collins Timothy;his wife National Coordinator of Women Ministry of the church, Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary Timothy; Women President, Mrs. Ifeoma Sylvia Duribe; former President, Mrs Caroline Kamaku; Men’s President of the church Mr. Harrison Megbune and others.

Women of Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry, entertaining the guests.

Church Secretary, Mrs. Juliet Harrison and other women at the reading exercise.

National Coordinator of Women’s Ministry Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry, Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary Timothy (middle) with the women during the International Women’s Conference on ‘Oil in my Lamp’ held at the Church Premises Ijegun in Lagos on 8/9/2024…Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI..

