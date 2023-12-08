Champion Newspapers Limited
Olive Mountain of Prayer, Praise Ministry int’l annual Thanksgiving Day Service held in Lagos

L-r... General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Prophet Collins Timothy, his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary, Guest, Pastor (Mrs.) Gladys Ohagwa and pastor Richard Daniel, during the annual harvest thanksgiving service held at the Church Premises Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun in Lagos on 3/12/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Prophet Collins Timothy, his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary, vice President Harvest Committee Elder Eric Ndukwe.

L-r… Chairman Harvest Committee of the Church  Mr Harrison Megbune; General Overseer, Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun, Prophet Collins Timothy, his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary; Church Secretary  Mrs. Juliet Harrison; member of the Committee , Elder Obinna Ezue; Vice President Harvest Committee Elder Eric Ndukwe.

L-r… Chairman Harvest Committee of the Church  Mr. Harrison Megbune; his wife  Mrs. Juliet ,dancing to give Glory to the lord during the thanksgiving.

Cross Section of  members during their thanksgiving in Lagos .

Members giving there thanksgiving to God during the annual harvest thanksgiving service held at the Church Premises Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministry Ijegun in Lagos on 3/12/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

