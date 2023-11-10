Okoya recommends how to create jobs for youths

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Chairman of Eleganza Group of Companies & RAO Investment Property Company Ltd, Chief (Dr) Razak Akanni Okoya, CON, has recommended that power supply should be available to the youths and other existing industries, adding that if small-scale industries could work without generators, it would solve majority of the Nigeria’s crippling problems.

Chief Okoya made the recommendation on Thursday while speaking on “A Proposal For Job Creation for Our Youth: A recommendation from Chief (Dr.) Razak Akanni Okoya, C.O.N at Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos.

The business mogul, who emphasized incorporation of training to pre-empt and prevent environmental degradation, learning from the case of China, stated that: “This will provide practical experience that will give our youths a strong sense of belonging and a promise of hope”.

Also stating that it is the duty of the “Nigerian Seniors” to help the youths the truth to know, Okoya said: “Ultimately, promoting urbanization in the rural areas of the country and stemming rural-to –urban migration by wealth creation in our rural communities will prevent overcrowding I urban areas; keeping our youths off the streets by encouraging them to get a house and job opportunities”.

“All this could be financed in the government budget with the aid of private sector investment schemes and the youths could be required to pay back within 10 to 25 years, and/or enjoy grants to support them”, he added.

According to him, this will unleash and enable patient capital to analyze economic growth, jobs and entrepreneurship for our youths.

“Better to light the candle than curse the darkness. Give light and the darkness will disappear of itself”, he stated.

He further stated that this vision would enable us to manufacture a better Nigeria; to ensure the success of this proposed economic remedy, Nigeria, the economic powerhouse of Africa, should entirely and unitedly embrace a propensity of population utilization to supercharge the entire African continent.

“I am sure this administration will promote commerce and industry. I pray for the President and Vice President, with the aid of Allah SWT, to consider this and include it in their good programmes’ blue-print for the rebirth of our great nation”, Okoya further said.

