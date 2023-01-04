Okowa deplores doctor’s murder, orders urgent investigation.

. criminalize violence against healthcare workers –NMA

The Governor of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has deplored the gruesome murder of medical doctor, Uyi Iluobe, in a hospital in the state.

The deceased was alleged to have been attacked and killed by the relatives of his patient at a hospital in Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, on Tuesday, the governor said that the killing of Iluobe was barbaric and reprehensible.

He charged the security agencies to intensify investigation into the dastardly act, and that they should leave no stone unturned to fish out his assailants and bring them to justice.

Okowa said that the killing of the medical doctor was unjust and unprovoked, adding that it was an act by agents against peace and progress in the state, and should be flayed by every well-meaning Deltan.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased and called on residents in the state to be vigilant and report all criminal-related activities to security agencies.

The governor warned criminals to leave the state, saying that every criminal act would be tracked, unraveled and prosecuted.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn Dr Uyi Iluobe, a hardworking medical practitioner, who was gruesomely murdered a few days ago by agents of darkness.

“As a government, we will support the security agencies to do everything possible to unearth those behind his killing and bring them to justice.

“As Deltans, we have a duty to report all crimes and criminality around us to security agencies for prompt action, and I therefore, urge all Deltans to be part of the process of ridding the state of criminal elements,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the killing of Dr. Iluobe, by relatives of a patient, who died at a hospital in Oghara, Delta State, has drawn the ire of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) which condemned his murder in strong terms.

Iluobe was murdered on December 31, 2022 over alleged negligence by the deceased patient’s relations.

The NMA President, Dr Uche Ojinmahin said in a statement on Monday that the association received with shock and sadness the news of the murder of one of its members.

He urged the National Assembly to criminalize violence against healthcare workers in the country.

“The Nigerian Medical Association received with shock and sadness the news of the murder on December 31, 2022, of Dr Iluobe by the relatives of his patient at Oghara, where his practice was based.

“The above scenario being the response of the relatives to the loss of a patient from suspected gunshot injuries can never be justified and has taken violence against doctors and other healthcare workers from injuries to murder.

“It is unbelievable that in the face of a debilitating medical brain drain, the few doctors that patriotically decided to stay back and take care of our fellow citizens are being murdered by same Nigerians.

“While we sympathize with the family of the patient that was lost, we strongly condemn this murder and call on the Government of Delta State, and the Inspector-General of Police to, as a matter of urgency, to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book so as to assuage the pain we feel,”

Ojinmahin said.

“A man should not be murdered for the selfless act of being on duty on New Year’s Eve,” he added.