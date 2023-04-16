Okowa, Delta State gov-elect, Oborevwori, felicitates deputy, Otuaro at 55

Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has felicitated with his deputy, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, as he turns 55 on Sunday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor paid glowing tribute to Otuaro for his immense contributions to the successes recorded by their administration in the last eight years.

He described Otuaro as a dependable and loyal partner, an astute troubleshooter, a faithful public servant and a sagacious politician who, with him (Okowa) they were bequeathing a Stronger Delta to citizens of the state.

He particularly extolled Otuaro for his immeasurable contributions to the prevailing peace in the state, especially in the oil-producing areas, noting that his peace advocacy earned him the 2019 Niger Delta Peace Ambassador Award by Daily Independent Newspapers.

According to Okowa, the calm environment in Delta has helped in improving the country’s revenue size and provided latitude for accelerated development of coastal communities and the state.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate you, my dear brother and deputy governor, a sagacious and unpretentious politician and amiable leader, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, on your 55th birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency, I thank you for your invaluable contributions to the remarkable and outstanding accomplishments of our administration in the last eight years.

“As Chairman of the Peace Advocacy Committee Against Oil Facility Vandalism in the State, you and your team worked very hard to ensure that Delta is peaceful

“As a great patriot and humble administrator, you have given immense support to our administration and I can’t appreciate you enough, my dear partner and friend.

“With your sustained collaboration, we have done our best to make life better and more meaningful for all Deltans and inhabitants of our dear state.

“As you deservedly celebrate the 55th anniversary of your birth, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and many more years of service to God and humanity,” he said.

Also, Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has felicitated with the State Deputy Governor, Deacon (Barrister) Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, on their birthday anniversary.

He noted that the Deputy Governor who is a devoted Christian epitomises humility and loyalty.

In a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr.Dennis Otu, the Governor-Elect, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, joined family, friends and political associates in celebrating the Deputy Governor on his birthday.

According to the statement; “On behalf of my family, I rejoice with you as you add another glorious year to your age today. I am so glad to know that you made service to God and humanity an article of faith in your life journey.

” Your devotion to the public good, philanthropy, loyalty and humility are rare virtues. To God be the Glory as you celebrate today”.

The statement further added that Deacon Otuaro deserved to be celebrated for being dependable, loyal and dedicated and for his remarkable impact and work.

The Governor-Elect while praying that Almighty God should protect the celebrant, grant him divine health and long life, wished him a birthday and many happy returns.

