Okowa congratulates Enabulele, WMA President-Elect

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Dr. Osahon Enabulele on his emergence as President-Elect of World Medical Association (WMA).

A Consultant Surgeon and Associate Professor at University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Enabulele is President of Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA). He was elected WMA President on Thursday after about one week of voting by participating medical associations.

With his election, Enabulele becomes the first Nigerian and West African physician to be elected President of the World medical body since it was established in 1947.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, commended Enabulele for the feat of becoming the first Nigerian and first West African to be elected President of WMA.

He said that Enabulele, former President of the Nigerian Medical Association NMA from 2012 to 2014, collaborated with the Federal Government in the introduction of reforms in the health sector, and courageously contributed sterlingly to the enactment of the National Health Act in 2014.

He urged the president-elect of WMA to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new task, and wished him well in the new assignment.

Felicitating with Enabulele on behalf of the government and people of Delta, the governor said “I am delighted to note that you have once again made Nigeria proud by emerging as the first Nigerian and West African to lead doctors all over the world as president of the noble and critical professional body.

“While I congratulate you on this feat, let me remind you that the task of leading doctors all over the world is onerous, especially in this period of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the globe.

“I, therefore, charge you to remain focused and committed as you lead the WMA in this critical period, particularly with mounting skepticism over COVID-19 vaccines.”

He prayed that God would grant Enabulele the grace to excel in the discharge of the new responsibility.

