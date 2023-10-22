Okowa applauds Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar as she receives Champion Newspapers’ Heart of Gold Award.

.This award ‘ll challenge me to make more contributions –Awardee

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

Vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election and immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has applauded the sterling qualities of Her Excellency Chief Dr. Mrs. Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar describing her as a woman of great virtue who has continued to play invaluable roles in the fight against women trafficking and child labour in Nigeria.

Mrs Atiku Abubakar who is the wife of former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, he said has devoted so much energy, human and material resources in ensuring the well being of Nigerian women with grrater emphasis on the girl child.

This commendations and encomiums on Titi Abubakar came as she pledged to do more for the society especially in the areas of the fight against women trafficking, child abuse and sexual harassments against women.

Speaking on Saturday at the 2023 Champion Newspapers’ Leadership Heart of Gold Award in Abuja, Okowa said the Award presented to her is well deserved as she has contributed Immensely to the development of the girl child through her non-governmental organisation, Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation, (WOTCLEF).

Senator Okowa, who was the chairman of the occasion said that the story of fight against women trafficking cannot be written without mentioning Titi Atiku Abubakar. Similarly, he lauded Champion Newspapers Limited for the recognition accorded Her Excellency.

“This recognition today is presented to a woman of dignity who has attended to the less privileged.

“Our mother started a foundation to stop child trafficking which led to the formation of NAPTIP, and she has done a great job. We say congratulations, to a woman of great virtue, and we are glad for the award because you merit it.

“Truly, the story of the fight against women trafficking cannot be written without mentioning you. The awareness created by the movement you started, meant that several hundreds of our women who would still have been trafficked are now safe.

“Poverty remains a big problem in the country and we must find ways to address it, especially on the part of the girl child. Our parents have a lot to do, they must think of our children and raise them right to curb the growing rate of child trafficking”, he stated.

Okowa urged everyone to join hands in the fight against child trafficking and thanked Champion Newspapers for the award.

Also Speaking, former Governor of Ebonyi state, Dr. Sam Egwu hailed Chief. Dr. Mrs. Abubakar on the award, describing it as a well-deserved recognition.

The former Minister of Education said Mrs. Abubakar has proven to truly have a true Heart of Gold, through her selfless show of love to the less privileged and her fight against trafficking of children and girls, which is no small feat.

In his speech, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who was the Chief Guest of Honour said the award to his wife is long overdue, as she truly deserves it for her selfless service to humanity.

Atiku, who was ably represented by former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola congratulated her for the award and commended Champion Newspapers for finding her worthy of the recognition.

Chief Mrs. Abubakar as wife of the Vice President, founded the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) and initiated the private bill that led to the establishment of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), he stated.

In her acceptance speech, Chief Mrs. Abubakar said the fight against child trafficking is a collective one which should be done by all and sundry and lamented the lack of support in taking care of the children in her care.

She however pledged to continue in her fight, adding that the successes they have recorded so far is a testament that their efforts are yielding the much desired results.

She said, “The children I am taking care of are not my children, they are Nigerian children, I have in the past, put up adverts in the newspapers, asking that people should support me, but no one supported.

“I have been carrying this project for so many years and I will continue to do it. The children under our care are progressing, they go through primary, secondary and tertiary education and we just had two graduates come back from the university.

“I thank you all for coming and those who have donated and I am happy to do this because I am serving humanity.

“When the song was sang that you should rise up for the champion, I am the champion of champions and I am grateful to the Champion Newspapers for the award,” she said.

The Event featured goodwill messages by individuals and groups, including representatives of NAPTIP, WOTCLEF and other humanitarian groups.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of the “Heart of Gold” award to Chief. Dr. Mrs. Titi Abubakar, by the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Okowa.

The event was well attended by top dignitaries including the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Prof. Kaletapwa George Farauta, Directors of NAPTIP and WOTCLEF, and others.