Okotie-Eboh overlook condominiums experience Grand Opening in Lagos

By Peter
L-r...Dr Olu Awosika ; Wife of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police ,Princess  (Dr.) Folashade Odumosu; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Chairman of Access Bank  Group , Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika; and High Chief sir Mike Orji ; during   the okotie-Eboh  Overlook Condominiums Experience grand opening in Lagos on 15/1/2022 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Chairman of Access Bank Group , Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika; Managing partner Brookstone property, Emmanuel Atureta, special adviser to Lagos state Governor on housing represent Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka; His majestic Prince Tsola Emiko,The Atuwase 111,Olu of warri; Managing partner Brookstone property. Joe Orji; at the okotie-Eboh Overlook Condominiums Experience grand opening in Lagos.

L-r Nigerian business magnate., Chairman/CEO  Dangote Group,; Aliko Dangote, with Nigerian politician and Former  Governor of Delta; James   Ibori.

L-r … Wife of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police ,Princess  (Dr.) Folashade Odumosu; with Erelu Kuti of Lagos, Princess Abiola Dosunmu.

L-r Chairman of Access Bank  Group , Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika; with  Wife of the late Dr Alex Ekwueme, a former Vice President, Dame Beatrice Ekwueme.

L-r… Wife of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police ,Princess (Dr.) Folashade Odumosu; Commissioner for Finance, Ogun State, Dapo Okubadejo and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

L-r… Professor Cecilia Igwilo with her husband Engr Dr Humphrey Igwilo .

L-r…Lolo Celine Orji; Dr Olu Awosika ; his wife Chairman of Access Bank  Group , Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika; ( late Father Okotie Eboh)  cutting her birthday cake  their in -Law  High Chef Sir Mike Orji . During the launching of Nine Stories Okotie Eboh Overlook Condominiums built on the grounds to the former estate of their  father , Chief Festus Samuel Okotie Eboh , is one of Nigeria  most Prominent Historical figures and longest running Finance Minister… PHOTOS:   .

 

