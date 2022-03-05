Okorocha will fast track human capital development – Aide

Marcus Joseph, an Aide to Sen. Rochas Okorocha (APC-Imo) has said that his boss will fast track human capital development in the country, if elected as the president in 2023.

Joseph said this in a statement made available on Friday in Abuja, urging Nigerians to vote for a leader who is passionate about their future.

He described human capital development as a platform upon which economic activities of every nation rests.

He also said that one of the fundamental human capital indicators is education, saying it could be described as life itself.

”Our nation’s major problem lies on the fact that we don’t understand the important of human capital development to run the affairs of the nation.

”The spate of out-of-school-children in the country is becoming worrisome. The trend must be arrested without delay and the only person that could do that is Okorocha.

”A man like Okorocha who has taken education as priority with the number of schools he established for the less-privileged will understand the need to invest in education as a resident,” he said.

He added that proper education is capable of adding value to the society and that denying the citizenry of education is tantamount to robbing the country of its human capital development.