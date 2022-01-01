Okorocha, Uzodinma should swear they’re not sponsoring insecurity in Imo – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Senator Rochas Okorocha of Imo West should swear they are not sponsoring insecurity in the State.

IPOB alleged that Okorocha and Uzodinma first created an alliance to oust former governor of the State, Emeka Ihedioha.

Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, said Okorocha and Uzodinma’s selfish reason was responsible for the activities of unknown gunmen.

In a statement, Powerful said the politicians sponsor unknown gunmen and blame them on the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

According to Powerful: “We the great family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great prophet and indefatigable liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU wish to draw the attention of the world that based on the unfolding security issues in Imo State, it has become very obvious that Gov. Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor Rochas Okorocha, are the sponsors of the so-called unknown gunmen perpetrating insecurity in Imo State for some time now.

“We have always explained that unknown gunmen were created by selfish and greedy politicians entangled in political war but many people did not believe us. Uzodinma and Okorocha first went into alliance in their desperation to oust Gov. Emeka Ihedioha, and they did a lot of abnormal things to achieve that selfish goal. Soon afterwards, they fell apart and resorted to other heinous schemes including but not limited to recruiting and arming hoodlums to outsmart each other.

“Their calculation was to blame the nefarious activities of their evil boys on IPOB and Eastern Security Network ESN operatives, an erroneous narrative many gullible minds had hitherto believed. Until the abduction of Okorocha’s son in-law, Uche Nwosu in the church by Uzodinma’s hitmen, many didn’t believe politicians were the masterminds of the insecurity and activities of unkown gunmen in Imo State and other parts of Biafra land.”

