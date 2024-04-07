Okorie wins Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Life Achievement Award 

Blessing Akorowosi

The pioneer national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Dr. Chekwas Okorie has won the Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Life Achievement Award.

Chief Okorie, who was the 2023 Presidential Candidate of APGA emerged victorious based on his decades-long contributions to the sustenance and deepening of the Nigerian democratic culture since the return to civilian government on May 29, 1999.

According to a statement signed by the Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, the notable politician is an advocate of politics with principle and without rancour which has greatly helped in nurturing his party.

She commended his monumental achievements in the public sphere, integrity, dogged defence of the principle of justice, equity, true federalism, inclusivity in the Nigeria’s flawed federation; commitment and principled stand on fairness to all irrespective of religion or tribe.

Her words, “It is also heart warming that as an illustrious son of Igboland and a renowned politician who has consistently championed the cause of the Igbo race with so much doggedness, sense of duty, passion and sometimes at great peril to your personal safety, your integrity, meritorious and unblemished service to the people even in private capacity, stands you out among your peers in politics and worthy of emulation.

“Therefore, your emergence as the 2023 Presidential candidate of the APGA was not only well deserved but an attestation that even honest and God fearing people can participate actively in Nigeria’s monetised political space where mostly the rich can seek elective public office.

“As watchdog of society, it is our duty not only to track and document your unblemished record as a politician of repute and role model to many and generations unborn, but also to acknowledge your commitment to serve and determination to upholding one indivisible, united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.”

Recall that elder statesman and deputy Leader of Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo was the 2022 Champion Newspapers recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In his acceptance letter, Chief Okorie expressed gratitude to the management of Champion Newspapers for according him such honour, pledging to keep up the good works.

He said, “I am delighted beyond measure that the leadership of your highly reputable publication considered my modest contributions, efforts and interventions towards a peaceful, just and fair society to all Nigerians and her citizens worthy of such honour to be conferred on me.”

Chief Okorie will join other eminent Nigerians and institutions at the Annual Champion Newspapers’ Awards slated for award Saturday May 25, 2024 at the Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos.