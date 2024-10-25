Okonjo-Iweala refutes involvement in Biafra loan facilitation claims

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has strongly refuted claims of her involvement in facilitating a $57.5 billion loan for the Biafra Republic Government in Exile.

A post by separatist leader Simon Ekpa, shared on October 23, 2024, alleged that the World Bank and International Monetary Fund had agreed to grant the loan, citing Okonjo-Iweala’s assistance in the process.

Ekpa claimed the funds were meant to support the formation of a new government following a proposed declaration of Biafra independence on December 2, 2024.

He wrote, “The World Bank and IMF have agreed to loan the sum of $57.5 billion to Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) to form our government after the December 2nd, 2024 declaration of Biafra. I thank our sister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for helping me to facilitate the loan.”

In response, Okonjo-Iweala categorically refuted the claims, calling the statement “outrageous” and false.

“I know no sensible person will believe what is contained in the outrageous tweet below, but in these troubled times, it is important to underscore that the statement is false,” she said in a statement on Thursday via X.

She further urged individuals misusing her name to cease such actions immediately, stating, “Again, I enjoin all those seeking to misuse my name to desist.”

