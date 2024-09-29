Okeoghene Samuel Eterigho Sickle Cell awareness foundation free medical outreach held Lagos

Proprietress of The Giantsteps Trasjo School Alagbado /Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo (standing) addressing the patients.

Doctor with a Patient during the eyes screening exercise.

Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo; watched the program at the exercise.

Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo; (3rd left) with other workers .

L-r… Victor Atang, Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo; Volunteer, Orewa Okenado and Emeka Nwoko.

Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo (3rd right) poses with children, parents and workers, during the Medical Outreach on free blood Pressure, free medication, Free BP Test, free Sugar level Tests, Free Malaria tests, Eye tests, Free reading Glasses, HIV. Etc. Organized by Okeoghene Samuel Eterigbo Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation. Held at The Giant Steps Trasjo School, Shobowale Street, Moshalashi Alagbado, Lagos on 28/9/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng