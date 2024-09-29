Champion Newspapers Limited
Okeoghene Samuel Eterigho Sickle Cell awareness foundation free medical outreach held Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Nurse Mercy Okoro;  Proprietress of The Giantsteps Trasjo School  Alagbado /Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo; Volunteer, Favour Ezenwa; and Dr Okogun Stephen, during the Medical Outreachorganised by   Okeoghene Samuel Eterigbo Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation. held at The Giantsteps Trasjo School, Shobowale Street, Moshalashi Alagbado, Lagos on 28/9/2024 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. 
Proprietress of The Giantsteps Trasjo School  Alagbado /Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo (standing) addressing the patients.

Doctor with a Patient during the eyes screening exercise.

Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo; watched the program at the exercise.

Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo;  (3rd left) with other workers .

L-r… Victor Atang, Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo; Volunteer, Orewa Okenado and Emeka Nwoko.

Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo (3rd right) poses with children, parents and workers, during the Medical Outreach on free blood Pressure, free medication, Free BP Test, free Sugar level Tests, Free Malaria tests, Eye tests, Free reading Glasses, HIV. Etc. Organized by   Okeoghene Samuel Eterigbo  Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation. Held at The Giant Steps Trasjo School, Shobowale Street, Moshalashi Alagbado, Lagos on 28/9/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

