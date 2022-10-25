Okeho Day celebration to hold November 26th 2022

Plans are in top gear for the week-long activities that will culminate in the grand finale of the 2022 Okeho Day celebration.

The event will begin on November 20, 2022, while the grand finale will take place on November 26, 2022.

Okeho, the headquarters of Kajola Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo State, is a valley-town agrarian community surrounded by seven hills which include Eti-Igun, Oke-Olofin, Akasube, Biayin, Okofori, Meseole and Obaapa.

In his Royal statement, the Onjo of Okeho, Oba Dr. Rafiu Osuolale Mustapha, Adeiitan II said, “we are set for the homecoming of our sons and daughters from all across the world to mark another historic event in our hometown with pomp and pageantry. It is always a joyous occasion where we celebrate our achievers, motivate our youngsters and also showcase the beauty of our community to the world.

“With myriads of self-developmental efforts of the town, we are delighted to say that our community has continued to experience tremendous growth from the confederation of eleven independent communities, namely Alubo, Bode, Gbonje, Ijo, Imoba, Isia, Isemi, Oke-Ogun/Ogbinte, Ogan, Olele and Ashin/Pamo. The new quarters as- Ilupeju, Asaka, Ajegunle (Abu),” Meseole, Ojete, Opin, the Oba added.

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, High Prince Dr. Leye Babalola, this year’s Okeho Day is another call to continually build our hometown.

He said, as a community that has thrived on the generous spirit of our sons and daughters spread across the world,“We are converging again for a weeklong celebration to fraternize with one another.

“The main project to be commissioned during the celebration is Solar Street Lightening for the Okeho community,” he said.

The Chairman of EgbeOmoIbile, Alh.AzeezLakanla, therefore, called on the sons and daughters of Okeho, both home and abroad, to contribute immensely towards the success of the programme and the development of their source.

While reeling out the programmes of activities for the weeklong celebration, the Secretary of the Central Planning Committee, Pastor Tim Amosun said there would be an interdenominational church thanksgiving service; an interschool Quiz competition scheduled to take place at Onjo Secondary High School, Okeho; a community-wide Clean-up Day; and a Political Summit.

Other activities are an Economic Summit; Gbagede Oba where all the quarters and community societies pay homage to Kabiyesi, the chief host, the custodian of the norms, values, culture, and tradition of town; a Jumaat prayer and a novelty football match.

The grand finale on Saturday, November 26 intends to be a celebration of culture, fashion, glamour, candour, beauty, and royalty as sons and daughters of Okeho will converge in large numbers.

Expected at the event are people from traditional rulers, political, corporate & social Nigeria, and people from all walks of life to experience the unique lifestyle of Okeho.

Recently, the town was granted approval by the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to begin academic activities at the Okeho Study Centre.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline