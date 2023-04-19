Okadigbo seeks active women participation in oil/gas industry

Sen. Margery Okadigbo, Board Chairman, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has called for empowerment and active women participation in oil and gas industry to spur economic development.

He also urged female professionals in the industry to perceive women economic empowerment as a call for lifting one another not only a mere finance.

Okadigbo said this on Tuesday in Abuja at a Female Powered Breakfast Meeting, tagged: “Engaging the Female Potential” a session at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2023).

The summit with the theme “Global Perspectives for a Sustainable Energy Future” would hold from April 16 to April 20.

Okadigbo expressed dissatisfaction that only three female senators were participating, adding that women should be encouraged for active representation.

“In economic empowerment, women should be interested in the positive ideas to sell and what to offer to the public for development and not only money aspect of it.

“It is a matter of what you do that is impactful on people around. Women should also support one another, express pleasantries and admiration and avoid fanning enmity,” he said.

Speaking, Mrs Nkechi Obi, Group Managing Director, Techno Oil Limited, urged women in the sector to be focused and foster hardwork.in all ramifications.

Obi, who described hard work and focus as key to success in life, advised women to nurture the younger ones to be successful in life.

Also, Dr Lami Ahmed, a Board Member of the NNPC Ltd, advised women to have value to attract those in need of their various services.

Ahmed decried poor participation of women at the National Assembly and called for active participation, especially in formulation and implementation of policies.

She said active participation would enable women to strategically identify policies inhabiting growth or creating barriers to ensure their eradication.

Dr Zainab Gobir, Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning Directorate, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulation Authority (NMDPRA), advised women on collaboration and networking to develop themselves and society.

The highlight of the event was presentation of awards to Sen. Okadigbo, pofessional women in the industry and others for their contributions to the industry.