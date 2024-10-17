Okada rider dies on Carter Bridge while driving against traffic

A commercial motorcyclist popularly referred to as Okada rider lost his life while riding against traffic on Cater Bridge, Lagos.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen.

The statement read, “A devastating accident occurred today, resulting in the tragic death of a commercial motorcyclist who was fatally injured while riding against traffic on Cater Bridge, Lagos.

Taofiq further disclosed, the deceased, who was traveling from Ebute Ero, collided head-on with a fast-moving vehicle as it ascended Cater Bridge from Illubirin. The forceful impact of the collision led to the immediate death of the motorcyclist while the vehicle driver ran away.

Personnel from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) promptly arrived at the scene of the accident and swiftly alerted officers from the Central Police Station at Adeniji Adele and Shemo.

The responders coordinated to retrieve the lifeless body of the rider, while LASTMA officials handed over the motorcycle to security authorities for further investigation.

Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, the General Manager of LASTMA, extended his heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased.

He strongly reiterated the importance of strict adherence to traffic laws, particularly emphasizing the prohibition of commercial motorcycles on highways and other restricted routes as mandated by the Lagos State Government.

The General Manager underscored that non-compliance with these regulations not only jeopardizes the safety of the riders but also endangers the lives of other road users.

LASTMA remains committed to upholding public safety and is intensifying its efforts to minimize the occurrence of such tragic incidents on Lagos roads.