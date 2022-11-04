Ojugbele remains PDP Ota State constituency Assembly choice, says LG party chairman

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Alhaji Kabiru Salako, has said that Hon. Seyi Ojugbele, who clinched the party’s House of Assembly ticket for Ota State Constituency in the earlier conducted primary elections of the party, remained the party’s choice unless proved otherwise by the Court of Appeal.

Alhaji Salako, who made these remarks in a statement on Monday at Ota, Ogun State during Hon.able Ladi Adebutu’s tour of the local government, noted that the party had appealed the ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta that nullified all the primary elections conducted by the party in the state and the party would abide by the judgement on the appeal currently before the Court of Appeal.

The Ado/Odo Local Government PDP chairman disassociated the patty from the posters of one of the aspirants who lost to Hon. Ojugbele in the House of Assembly primary election for Ota State Constituency, stressing that the action of the defeated aspirant was illegal, unconstitutional and a breach of the party’s constitution.

He urged the teeming members of the party in the local government and the general public at large to discountenance the action of the defeated aspirant whilst also appealing to him to retrace his steps and desist from causing confusion in the party.

Alhaji Salako described the action of the defeated aspirant as mot only alien to the party, but something that beat the imagination of the leadership of the party.

The PDP chieftain further stated that those behind the sinister motive were misguided elements who were poised to cause disaffection in the party, appealing that they should have a re – think and stop decipitating energy on what was not worthwhile.

He reiterated that the candidacy of Hon. Ojugbele had always been considered as the best for the party at this period, noting that the people of Ota State constituency could not be deceived by some moles in the party who had made themselves to be used as instruments of mischief against the popular choice of the party

Alhaji Salako, however, admonished all members of the party in the local government to allow the determination of the party to implement its slogan of ‘PDP, power to the people and PDP, rescue Nigeria’ be their watch word in the course of the ongoing electioneering campaigns.

The PDP leader further counselled on the need for unity and peaceful co – existence of all members of the party, stressing that the benefits inherent in the existence of better understanding and cordial relationship among the teeming members of the party were enormous, especially in the quest to build a virile and formidable party that would win the 2023 general elections both at the federal and state levels.

