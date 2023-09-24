Oil theft: OPDS intercepts 8 vessels laden with over 100,000 litres of AGO in Rivers

.As ex-artisanal refiners lead campaign against illegal oil bunkering

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Joint Taskforce of Operation Delta Safe, OPDS, says it has arrested 8 barges conveying over 100,000 litres of illegally refined Automated Gas Oil (AGO) popularly referred to as diesel in Rivers State.

Briefing Journalists on the arrest said on Saturday in one of the creeks of Bonny, the Commander, Joint Taskforce, South-South, OPDS, Real Admiral Olusegun Ferreira said the barges were arrested in conjunction with some maritime units in the area Bonny.

Ferreira, represented by the Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Adedokun Siyanbade, said the operation was inline with the mandate of the OPDF to eradicate crude oil theft and criminality in the Niger Delta region.

He said, “Today, we are here to see one of the arrests that we have made. As you all know, the mandate given by the Chief of Defense Staff for OPDS is to protect oil and gas installations and ensure that crude oil theft is deterred in joint operation area.

“And this instruction was reiterated during the last conference he had with Joint Taskforce Commander, where he stressed the need for total eradication of crude oil theft by all means within the joint operation area.

“Having gotten this directives, the Joint Taskforce push further in its operations in eradicating crude oil theft in Niger Delta and this led to the arrest of these 8 badges with products suspected to be illegally refined AGO, cumulatively over 100,000 litres in different compartments here in Bonny area,” he said.

He used the medium to advice the general public especially youths to desist from illegal oil bunkering and other acts of criminality, warning that anyone caught will be made to face the law.

“It is still a warning for all those involved in illegal business and we are advising them to look for legitimate business to do.

“OPDS and other Security agencies within the joint operation areas will not relent in their efforts at ensuring that crude oil theft is eradicated within the joint operations area.”

He said further investigation would be carried out on the seized products, assuring that the issue would be handled inline with the mandate given them by the government.

Meanwhile, As the fight against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism by the federal government intensifies in the Niger Delta region, former key players in the illegal oil bunkering business in Ogoniland have now queued in the campaign against it.

A group under the aegis of Ex-Artesanal Refiners Forum has urged youths from the four local government areas of Ogoniland in Rivers State to desist from illegal oil bunkering activities in order to preserve the environment.

The group made the call at the 2nd edition of a sensitisation campaign they organised in Gokana local government area over the weekend.

Speaking at the event, Facilitator of the group, Elvis Ikoma said continuous artisanal refining of crude oil in Ogoniland will render the clean-up and remediation exercise by the federal government in the area worthless.

Ikoma noted that illegal refining activities does not only pollute the environment but also affects the health of the people.

He urged the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, and federal government to provide alternative source of livelihoods to the ex-refiners since they no longer engage in illegal bunkering activities also known as ‘Kpo-fire’.

Speaking, Leader of Ex-Artisanal Refiners, Comrade Teh Ereba, thanked HYPREP for the support in ensuring a successful sensitisation programme.

The leader of the group called for engagement and empowerment of youths of the area by HYPREP, even as he called for their commitment from the participants and warned that no youth should return to illegal oil bunkering.

He called on the federal government to listen to their demand of contracting the pipeline surveillance contract of the four LGAs of Ogoni namely; Eleme, Tai, Khana and Gokana to the Ex-Artesanal Refiners.

On his part, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof Nanibarini Zabbey, said the sensitisation programme was apt and advised the group to remain united in order to achieve their goals.

Zabbey, represented by the Head of Engagement in HYPREP Richard Mkpee hinted that HYPREP is doing a lot to enhancing the wellbeing of the Ogoni people, by engaging the youths in meaningful livelihoods, adding that the agency is ready to partner with the group to eradicate illegal oil bunkering activities in the area.

He explained that Ogoni youths are well engaged in the ongoing remediation working in the area.

“In our remediation sites, HYPREP is engaging about 1,500 Ogoni youths. HYPREP as well is about training 5000 Ogoni youths and out of that number, we have 1,200 that are ex-artesanal refiners,” he said.