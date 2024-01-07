Oil theft: Oborevwori lauds Army, other security agencies for commitment, peace

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta on Saturday lauded the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their commitment and fight against oil theft and sundry crimes in the country.

The governor gave the commendation at the Combined Year 2023 West African Social Activities (WASA) for Headquarters 63 Brigade and 181 Amphibious Battalion at its New Barracks, Alifikede, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the state’s Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Mr Charles Aniagwu, the governor said the efforts of the army and other sister security agencies had helped to maintain peace and phenomenal growth of infrastructure as well as unity across the state.

He said that the success story of the Oborevwori administration could not be told without the collaboration of the army, the Police and other sister security agencies.

“I am delighted to be in your midst today as Special Guest of Honour for the Combined Year 2023 West African Social Activities for the Headquarters 63 Brigade and 181 Amphibious Battalion.

“The tradition of WASA dates back to the days of the Royal West African Frontier Force when troops and their families came together at the end of the year to socialise and celebrate the achievements of their formations or units.

“I am proud to say with all confidence that officers and soldiers of Headquarters 63 Brigade and 181 Amphibious Battalion as well as their families have given a good account of themselves in the true spirit of WASA,” he said.

He added that 2023 was an eventful year characterised by challenges and successes.

“Worthy of note is the gallant performance and sacrifice of the personnel towards the fight against oil theft, sundry crimes and the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections, among other operations and assignments.

“Therefore, I commend you for the sacrifices toward ensuring an enduring peace across the state and I must sincerely appreciate the Commander 63 Brigade and his wonderful team for this”.

While urging the officers and soldiers to remain loyal and committed to their duties, he assured the army of the continued support of the state government.

He paid special tribute to fallen heroes who paid the supreme price to keep the country safe and united.

In his opening remarks, the Chief host and Commander, 63 Brigade Asaba, Brig.-Gen. S. Aliyu, said WASA was aimed at bringing the soldiers and their families together to celebrate the activities of the year.

He said the exercise helped soldiers and their families to bond together through the display of various cultural activities.

Aliyu said the Brigade would continue to ensure the welfare of soldiers in the performance of their duties and commended Gov. Oborevwori, the GOC 6 Division Port-Harcourt and the CAS for their support.

Earlier, Commanding Officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, Agbor, Lt. Col. A. N. Abubakar, said the exercise was one of the activities organised annually to celebrate the successes recorded by the Army during the year.

The celebration featured the famous tug of war draw, stripping and assembling, cultural dances as well as local cuisines across the country.(NAN)