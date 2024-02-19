Oil theft: Navy uncovers 14 illegal refining sites in another Rivers community

…Commends PINL for cooperation, credible intelligence

Emmanuel Nlewedum

The Nigerian Navy component of the Operation Delta Safe, OPDS, says it has uncovered fourteen illegal oil bunkering sites in Ataba creek, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The illegal bunkering sites, located in between Rivers and Akwa-Ibom states has facilities such as large steel tanks serving as boilers and reservoirs for stolen crude and refined products; plastic drums used for siphoning refined products out of the creeks, two small wooden boats and one large wooden (Cotonou) boat used in loading products from the location.

These facilities were all abandoned at the different points at the sites, when the quick response force comprising the components from JTF, stormed the island following a tip off from officials of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd PINL, the Surveillance contractor covering the oil pipeline on that route.

Speaking to journalists after an inspection of the arrested facilities, the OPDS Commander, Real Admiral, John Okeke who led the team, announced that the feat was made possible with collaboration between the team and the PINL.

He said, “The operation was possible leveraging the information from our intelligence cell, which of course comprises, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, other components like the police, DIA, Civil Defence and of course, our big collaborator in the name of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd, PINL.

“What we discovered was shocking, a whopping number of 14 cooking sites. On arrival of our quick response force we met one still very hot, which suggests that they just pulled out on their arrival.

“The taskforce quick response team has been on ground since 3 days keeping vigil here. And I want to commend them and the quick response team which comprises the components from JTF, so it’s not a one man show”.

He explained that though no arrest was made during the operation but they were “able to remove a major illegal refining site, which of course has reduced the quantity (crude oil) that would have been pilfered from our pipeline and what it portends for the taskforce is that we are sustaining what my predecessor did and I want to thank God Almighty for at least not up to 24-hours and we are able to achieve this feat”.

The operation, according to him was significant as it would assist the country sustain its oil production output.

He stated that from tell tale signs around the site it appeared that the operations had been on for quite sometime stressing that even the weekly overflight surveillance by Shell could not detect the sites because of the remoteness of the area and the thick vegetation.

He added; “If not for the intelligence provided through the stakeholders and the naval intelligence and force cell we wouldn’t have discovered this place because the vegetation is thick. It’s an island beside Bonny island. When you transit through the main channel you will not notice that there is something here”.

He commended Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd for providing the intelligence that led to discovery of the illegal bunkering sites saying; “The PINL are our active partners like other surveillance companies. They provided information as well, of course in collaboration with our people but they gave us leads. So they are a very good partner with the theater”.

He warned illegal bunkerers that the operation area would not be safe haven for any criminality; whether crude oil thieves, pirates or any form of criminality.

“I want to say again, the criminals that are here, I think it’s better they, those hibernating here can relocate for now or I will advise that they can decide to do legit. When you do legitimate business you don’t have any business coming to the bush. And the Nigerian Navy will continue to support your business. But in so far that you continue to hide inside the bush, tearing our pipelines we will not allow you to see peace,” he said.