Oil Theft: Army Arrest Barge Loading Crude From NNPC Platform, Destroy More Illegal Refineries In N’Delta

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army in consolidation of it’s ongoing anti illegal oil bunkering operations in the Niger Delta Region has again, thwarted more criminal activities of illegal oil bunkering merchants.

The military disclosed this in a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Danjuma in the statement said troops from 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in several clearance operations conducted last week, recorded several successes against the network of criminality going on in the region.

The statement noted that the operation led to the seizure of over 280,000 litres of stolen crude and the destruction of over 63 illegal oil bunkering sites. Others included the discovery of over 11 illegal connections and arrest of 7 suspected oil thieves among several other successes recorded across the region.

Troops of the Division, acting on credible intelligence on the suspicious movements of 3 speedboats, hibernating around Cawthorne Channel I, general area, swiftly moved to the scene. In the operations that ensued, troops intercepted a large wooden boat in the process of illegally siphoning crude from a barge at NNPC flow station. The product, estimated to be over 198,000 litres, was being siphoned into the large wooden boat. In further exploitation, 5 suspected oil thieves were apprehended in connection to the crime at the scene. Several items were also recovered. These included a barge, tug boat, 3 speedboats, large wooden boat used to siphon the products. Efforts are ongoing to track other members of the criminal syndicate involved in this heinous crime.

While consolidating on operations, troops of the Division intensified clearance operations along the Imo River, where several illegal refining sites were taken out. Some of the communities where these illegalities thrives include Okoloma, Obuzor, Oyigbo, Umuagbai, Afam and Obeakpu, with over 42 active illegal refining sites destroyed and over 13,000 litres of stolen crude handled appropriately. This was in addition to other seizures such as wooden boats and cooking pots destroyed.

Also, at Alakiri in Okrika LGA, 4 active illegal refining sites, 2 ovens and 2 reservoirs/storage tanks were destroyed. Other items include one pumping machine, one 500 meters long hose, 2 coolants as well as one massive tarpaulin storage with over 29,000 litres of stolen crude, which were handled accordingly. Additionally, along Omoku Elele road, troops intercepted a vehicle loaded with several sacks of products suspected to be condensates. In Bukuma and Buguma in Asari Toru LGA, 4 illegal refining sites, 8 cooking ovens, 7 reservoirs, one shelter were destroyed, with over 4,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

“Similarly, at Odagwa around the swampy Adaobi village in Etche LGA 6 ovens and 8 reservoirs were destroyed, with same feat replicated at Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, where one active illegal refining site was destroyed and over 2,000 product confiscated.”

Danjuma said the troops of the 6 Division, “Also, around EGI III, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, 3 reservoirs with over 1000 litres of stolen crude was handled, with 24 empty drums suspected to be used for the storage of stolen locally refined crude oil were recovered.”

In Bayelsa State, he said, troops also conducted operations along Igbomtoru pipeline in Southern Ijaw LGA, destroying 2 illegal refining sites, 2 wooden boats with over 3,500 of stolen crude confiscated.

He added that, at Tana-Gbene and Abala-Kiri, the soldier also destroyed one active Illegal refining site in Southern Ijaw LGA, with over 1,000 stolen products.

“This was also replicated at the general area of Lagos-Gbene in Southern Ijaw, where 3 active illegal refining sites were dismantled with over 2,000 products confiscated. Likewise, at Kaiama Community in Kolokuma/Okpokuma LGA, troops discovered over 1400 litres of illegally refined products in a residential building belonging to one Mr Emmanuel Okpara. The suspect has been arrested and handed over to the prosecuting agency.”

Continuing, the 6 Division Spokesperson said, “In Delta State, troops effectively thwarted a failed attempt to vandalize a gas pipeline at Okpai community in Ndokwa West LGA, belonging to SEEPCO. In Warri South LGA, troops destroyed one active illegal refining site, 5 cooking pots, 5 ovens, one long hose as well as confiscated over 10,000 stolen crude.”

The General Officer Commnading, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, while appreciating troops for the renewed force posture, expressed optimism that no criminality would be allowed to thrive in the region, as troops are poised to create an enabling environment for exploration activities by oil companies to take place unhindered.

He urged them to sustain the pressure on oil thieves and associated crime in the region.