Oil subsidy palliatives: We’ll ensure equitable, transparent distribution, says Ondo Commissioner

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Committee assigned to handle implementation and distribution of the oil subsidy palliatives in Ondo State has reiterated its commitment to the transparent and equitable distribution of the palliatives items meant for targeted beneficiaries in the state.

In a statement issued after the meeting of committee members to oversee the distribution of the materials signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola- Olateju, said: “We arrived at several conclusions at the meeting in line with our commitment to fair and equitable distribution, in addition to transparency.

“On social intervention for pensioners – starting this August as earlier promised, pensioners will get their N10,000 paid at the same time they are getting their salaries.

“Also, vulnerable people in our communities will start getting their N10,000 from the first week of September. For Public servants, the outstanding leave bonus for 2020 will be paid along with their salaries this month.

“At this point, we acknowledge that we have challenges on food supply. The number of bags of rice we got from the Federal government is way below what was promised. Instead, the Federal government has monetized the value of the rice.

“As a result, we are getting vendors to supply us food items to meet our projections. Supply of these products and their packaging into smaller bags will take time. However, we will save time using a rolling plan. Our plan will roll out these items in batches by Senatorial District, for efficient distribution and monitoring. We expect to begin the distribution of food items by September 1st.

“The roadshow to empower small and medium scale enterprises will begin next week. During this time, our officials will meet business owners in where they operate and give them grants in line with their size and output.

“Our plan for the provision of farm inputs to farmers will also start next week. On transportation, the plan for school buses and boats is in top gear”.

