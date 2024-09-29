Oil Production : 3million barrels per day achievable – NNPCL

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL ) , declared on Saturday in Abuja that production of 3million barrels of crude oil per day is achievable from the 1.7million it is, presently .

Making the declaration at Stakeholders Engagement Session NNPCL had with journalists covering the National Assembly, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer ( CCCO) of the oil conglomerate , Mr Olufemi Soneye said the feat is attainable with support from all stakeholders .

He said the political will in that regard , is already provided by President Bola Tinubu with directives to relevant security agencies to stem the ugly tide of oil theft and pipeline vandalism which

according to him , led to increase in daily oil production from 1.4 million to 1.7milliion barrels per day now .

“3million barrels of oil production per day is achievable in Nigeria if all the stakeholders work in synergy for that purpose from the security agencies both government and private owned , to oil companies and host communities.

“With expected synergy from all the relevant stakeholders on war against oil theft and pipeline vandalism,required enabling environment,would be in place for optimal oil production to the volume of 2.5 to 3million barrels per day “, he said .

He earlier lamented that at a point ,oil production went down to 900,000barrels per day in the country before the involvement of private security agencies and renewed efforts of the military.

” At that time , we felt Nigeria was in trouble as far as oil theft was concerned but , the intensity of war against it , has allayed our fears “, he said .

However, in a power point presentation on the menace of crude oil theft and its impact on Nigeria’s economy by Deputy Manager, NNPC Command and Control Centre , Murtala Muhammad , said the crime of oil theft ,remains a serious concern .

According to him , over 8, 000 illegal refineries and 5, 800 illegal oil pipeline connections were detected and destroyed within the last six months .

He listed Bayelsa , Rivers , Imo, Abia etc ,to be hot spots of the crime .

In his paper presentation on “Balancing Reporting and Nation Building : The Role of National Assembly Press Corps’, the resource person , Professor Taiye Obateru , emphasized on fairness and national interest in all stories .