Ohuhu Welfare Union fumes over alleged Killing of their son Mr Izuchukwu Mbakwe by Abia Vigilante personnel,demands justice within 48 hours.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Ohuhu Welfare Union Umuahia,Abia state has expressed anger over the killing of their son late Izuchukwu Mbakwe who was allegedly shot at close range by a security personnel of Abia state Vigilante service (AVS) detailed to De choice eatery business in Umuahia,resulting to his death and therefore demanded justice within 48 hours.

In an official letter addressed to the Manager De choice eatery ,2 Market Road by Okpara square Umuahia,dated 27th ,March ,2023; signed by the President-General Ohuhu Welfare Union,Chief Okechukwu Johnson Uwazie and the Secretary-General Mr Akachi Andrew Nwogu, said,” Ohuhu Welfare Union sadly and regrettably refer to an ugly incident that occurred at your business premises which resulted to the death of our son,Mr Izuchukwu Mbakwe,27 years,of Umuosu Nkwoegwu in Ohuhu,who was allegedly shot at point-blank range by a security personnel of Abia State Vigilante Service (AVS) detailed to your property on yet to be defined misunderstanding.

” By this letter,we demand that DETAILS surrounding alleged shooting and abandoning of the deceased at scene,which resulted to his death be furnished to his family and Ohuhu Welfare Union within 48hours from today 27th,March ,2023 .

“It is also alleged that the late Izuchukwu Mbakwe, before his death was being owed five (5) months salary by your organization.

“We also request your full cooperation with the Nigeria police in the course of the investigation to ensure the law take its course” they concluded.

Recalled that,a yet -to-be -identified personnel of the Abia State Vigilante group yesterday evening shot and killed one Izuchukwu Mbakwe,a 27- years old staff of De Choice Eatery in Umuahia.

Daily champion Newspapers reporter gathered that the late Izuchukwu a native of Umuosu Okaiuga Nkwoegwu in Umuahia North LGA was said to have arrived for his normal duties as a staff of the organization when the Internal Auditor invited the security personnel and ordered for his arrest over a missing “Nokia Torch phone ” belonging to the company.

It was further gathered that the overzealous vigilante official stripped Izuchukwu Mbakwe,beat him to a stupor as well as shot him at a close range with his riffle at his lap,which destroyed his femoral artery .

Further information gathered from a source explained that it took the uproar from customers for the victim to be taken to Federal Medical Center Umuahia for treatment.

He unfortunately lost his life at the hospital as a result of lost of so much blood and was deposited at the morgue.

The elder sister to the deceased Mrs.Adaora Chukwuemeka confirmed that her brother has not been paid for five months,wondering why the employer has not communicated with the family.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State SP Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident, faulting the action of the vigilante official, wondering why the accused was not handed over to the police for investigation,added that the suspect has been apprehended and his firearm recovered .