Ohaneze Igbo Youths wing leaders pledges to work with newly appointed DGS of DSS, NIA

Ohaneze Youth Wing leaders have pledged to work closely with the newly appointed Directors-Generals (DGs) of the Department of State Services DSS, Mr Adeola Ajayi and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Mohammed Mohammed towards ensuring a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria for all the citizens.

The group also appealed to the newly appointed heads of security and intelligence agency to as a matter of urgency review the condition of inmates of correctional services centres in the South-southeast geo-political zone and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to direct adequate compensation for victims of property and markets demolition in Lagos and Abuja to strengthen national unity.

They also assured that the Youths group will ensure active participation in the burial activities of the late President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo a pan socio-cultural organization Dr Emmanuel Iwanuanyawu on November 1, 2024 at Ikeduru Imo State and to immortalize him.

They made this known at a press conference held in Abuja by the National-President Mazi Chukwuma Okpalezeukwu and the National Publicity Secretary Hon Chika Adiele that centered on keeping the public abreast of its activities and policy interventions and advocacies aimed at advancing and protecting the political, economic, social and security interests of the Igbo Youths in Nigeria.

It reads: “As you are already aware, the Igbo Nation and the entire Nigeria recently lost one of her greatest leaders and role models- Chief Engineer Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu OFR MFR CFR(Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo). The family has also, set a date for his funeral for 1st of November, 2024.

“We commend the Southeast Governors’ Forum under the impressive leadership of His Excellency, Hope Uzodimma, CON, for initiating plans to accord this great Hero and Legend a befitting funeral, by setting up a National Planning Committee made up of eminent Igbo Leaders and Patriots.

It is on record that Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was a Father figure, mentor and Role Model to millions of Igbo Youths. The Beneficiaries of his mentorship in Education, Politics, Business, Sports and other fields of human endeavours, are today, champions in their various fields.

“At Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, we recognise, not just Iwuanyanwu’s far reaching developmental and Progressive Strides in over six decades of his active service to Igbo land and Nigeria at large; especially his contributions to the formation, sustainability and Growth of the apex Igbo sociopolitical and cultural organisation- Ohanaeze Ndigbo, but also his personal investments to stabilising the leadership of our wing.

“In that breadth, we are in constant communication with his beloved family and we are determined, as the apex Igbo Youth organisation, to accord him the highest honour deserving of his service to our Motherland, through various programs, that are aimed at immortalizing him and sustaining his enviable legacies”.

The Ohaneze Youths Wing leaders further stated that the group have set up a funeral planning committee for the purpose of celebrating his legacies, especially, in the lives of the youths and assured that they ‘ll continue to update the public on this.

They also revealed that they are on a strategic working visit to the Federal Capital Territory, to engage with critical government and security agencies on issues that affect Igbo land.

They hinted that they have had fruitful deliberation with the Minister of Petroleum Resources Sen.Heineken Lokpobiri and his team where they had expressed concerns and emphasized on the need for continuous and unrelenting reforms of the petroleum sector with policies that benefit the ordinary people and improve the overall well-being of Nigeria economy.

According to them, the group acknowledges the challenges inherent in the removal of subsidy and the impact of infrastructural deficiencies in the sector and they are very proud of the uncommon achievements recorded so far by the Tinubu led administration ranging from Increase in crude oil production from 1mbpd to 1.7mbpd, engagement and enhancement of investors and investments respectively, technology adoption, infrastructure development and other critical factors that positively impact the nation’s economy.

The youths group said that they have declared solidarity and support to the genuine efforts and commitment of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and other collaborating agencies and entities such as the NNPCL and other sector players.

They advocated for a more effective and impactful community and youth engagement and development in ways that shall control restiveness and further address, sabotage, vandalisation and theft in the sector; and we shall continue to engage with the Ministry and participate in their various development activities and programmes in order to maximise impact and serve the purpose.

The group further stated that it is throwing it’s weight behind the ongoing agitation for an additional state in the Southeast saying that is not only commendable but also timely and unavoidable, if Nigeria must be seen as a nation that believes in equity.

They commended the various interest groups and legislators who have made varying recommendations on geographical delineation, name and composition of the proposed sixth state in the southeast.

The youth group hinted that after extensive consultations, deliberations and investigations, they wish to urge every stakeholder who believes in the progress and development of Igbo land, to align themselves with the Anioma state project, as it remains the most viable, most equitable and most unifying option at this time.

They revealed that they have set up a powerful lobby group to join forces with other like minds, to facilitate the actualisation of this additional State in the Southeast, Anioma, by reaching out to other stakeholders across Nigeria.

According to the group, as the apex youth leadership organisation in the entire Igbo land, they shall spare no cost in ensuring the success of this idea, whose time is now.

They also made appeal for speedy review and dispensation of justice to thousands of Igbo youths who are held in various detention facilities across the country as Awaiting Trial Inmates. We are collaborating with relevant authorities to secure the freedom of as many of these youths that are innocent.

