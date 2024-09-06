Ohanaeze Youth Wing backs creation of Anioma State

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on the National Assembly to consider the call for the creation of Anioma State as a necessary action that will bring equity and justice into the polity.

The group also, called on the federal government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu just as it beckoned on relevant security agencies to do everything within its power to end all forms of criminality in the Southeast.

In a communique issued at the end of its 52nd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja which was signed by Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu (National Youth Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide) and Chika Adiele (National Publicity Secretary), the Ohanaeze youths said that it will set up a committee that will also coordinate the burial activities of the late President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The group recalled Chief Iwuanyanwu’s contributions to the formation, sustainability and growth of the apex Igbo socio-political and cultural organisation- Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as well as his personal investments to stabilising the leadership of the youth wing.

Reading the communique at the end of the meeting, Okpalaezeukwu said, “The ongoing agitation for an additional State in the Southeast is not only commendable, but also timely and unavoidable, if Nigeria must be seen as a nation that believes in equity. We commend the various interest groups and legislators who have made varying recommendations on geographical delineation, name and composition of the proposed Sixth State in the Southeast.

However, after extensive consultations, deliberations and investigations, we wish to urge every stakeholder who believes in the progress and development of Igbo land, to align themselves with the Anioma State project, as it remains the most viable, most equitable and most unifying option at this time.

“In that regard, we have set up a powerful lobby group to join forces with other like minds, to facilitate the actualization of this additional State in the Southeast, Anioma, by reaching out to other stakeholders across Nigeria. As the apex youth leadership organization in the entire Igbo land, we shall spare no cost in ensuring the success of this idea, whose time is now”.

The youths said that they are working closely with the state agencies to bring security and lasting peace to the entire Igbo nation and demanded the release of the detained leader of the IPOB as well as justice for all other Igbo youths facing trials or detained in various facilities across the country.

“We have also initiated moves to collaborate with relevant authorities towards securing lasting peace, security and economic stability in the Southeast. “We wish to use this medium to reiterate our appeal for speedy review and dispensation of justice to thousands of Igbo youths who are held in various detention facilities across the country as Awaiting Trial Inmates.

“We are collaborating with relevant authorities to secure the freedom of as many of these youths that are innocent, while we also urge His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, in tandem with his resolve to completely heal Nigeria of the wounds of the Civil War, to deploy his constitutional powers towards facilitating the release of our brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We also wish to reiterate our appeal to Igbo youths to maintain the peace and resist attempts by subversive elements to indoctrinate them into violent and destructive actions against the Motherland”.

They further called on President Tinubu to expeditiously direct the payment of adequate compensation to victims whose properties and shops were destroyed in Nigeria especially in Lagos and Abuja, lamenting that they are majorly Ndigbo.

They commended the President for the creation of South East Development Commission and commended him for some of the achievements recorded by the Tinubu led administration ranging from increase in crude oil Production from 1mbpd to 1.7mbpd, engagement and enhancement of investors and investments, technology adoption, infrastructure development and other critical factors that positively impact the economy.

