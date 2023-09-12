Ohanaeze Youth passes vote of confidence on Iwuanyanwu, urges Tinubu to release Kanu

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

It also passed the same for the Ag. National Youth Leader of the body, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu.

The youths also commended the effort of the South-East Governors so far in the development of the region.

In a communique passed during the second summit of Igbo Youth Leaders and Stakeholders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, held in Awka, Anambra State, over the weekend, the group described Iwuanyanwu as a leader with new agenda for visible and sustainable development and economic growth of Igbo Nation.

It stated that part of the issues raised at the meeting was a call on the Federal Government to release, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying that it will help douse tension, not only in the Southeast region but Igbo land in general.

The communique jointly signed by Comr. Chuks Ibegbu, drafting committee chairman, Comr. Chidi Ilogebe, secretary of the committee and Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Ag. National Youth Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said the summit will also set up national committee of eminent youth Leaders and Stakeholders for a Nationwide engagement to complement other people’s genuine efforts for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other Igbo Youths unduly held in detention in various Correctional Centres across the country.

The Communique partly read, “The summit appealed to every Igbo Youth who for one reason or another feel disenchanted to sheath their sword and embrace peace for Ala Igbo to move forward.

“We frowned at some statement by fake Organizations parading themselves as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Leaders, while some Impersonate the Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide. We hereby warn them to desist from such actions or face the consequences. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

“The summit resolved on Strategies to support the ongoing efforts by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, South East Governors Forum and Security Agencies and other relevant Stakeholders, in order to enhance the security of the zone.

“The summit called on the National Assembly to accelerate the passage of South East Development Commission Bill which is already on the floor before them, and also urge the South East Governors/State Assemblies to replicate same in the zone; and set up a South East Development Trust Fund.

“The summit also proposed continuous cordial relationship and bridge building between Ndigbo and other ethnic Nationalities and Stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

“The summit called on the South East Governors and Stakeholders to engage our Youths in Skill acquisition, empowerment and entrepreneurship as a way of keeping them productive.”

“We also appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR as he tries to fill up the remaining ministerial slot, to use this opportunity and give to South East that ministerial slot.

According to the Youths, a new ministerial slot will ensure that South East is at par with other Geopolitical Zones, for the sake of justice, equity, fairness and federal character.”